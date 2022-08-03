“It is very important for our work to be shown to the masses” – Deadline

The next day for David Zaslav-Being Discover Warner Bros. HBO Max has been completely hung on the shelf Capital Movie bat girl He is in post-production, pic managers Adel Al Arabi And the Bilal Falah responded with a statement.

“We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is important that our work is shown to audiences, and while the film is far from finished, we hope that fans around the world will have the opportunity to see and embrace the final film for themselves,” the duo said. In an Instagram post you can read below.

It was the deadline for directors in Morocco to attend the Arab wedding when they first learned of it bat girlBad News.

Once again a big surprise here for all involved in making this movie.

“Our amazing cast and crew have done an amazing job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life. We are forever grateful to be a part of this team. It has been a dream to work with such amazing actors as Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Cory Johnson, Rebecca Front Especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication, and humanity.” Filmmakers in their statement.

They signed the post saying, “Batgirl for Life.”

As yesterday’s deadline told you, Warner Bros. Discovery took advantage of the “purchase accounting” maneuver available to the group because the company changed. This opportunity expires in mid-August, and allows WBD not to take losses on its books while the studio attempts to find $3 billion in cost savings; This particular movie costs about $70 million. It is interesting to get rid of files bat girl It’s announced ahead of Warner Bros Discovery’s big quarterly earnings call tomorrow.

Furthermore, making movies straight for HBO Max is not only part of Zaslav’s agenda; bat girl The green light under the Jason Keeler Warner Media system. Once again, the city is still in shock to see a landmark film that has been delayed so late in post-production.

Other reasons for throwing Warner bat girl It stems from the potentially disruptive movie series in the DC multiverse in which it is created Sparkle, It is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 23, 2023. bat girl It was planned to be dropped into service before flash. We heard the first round of testing bat girl It wasn’t that bad. However, we hear from both internal World Bank sources and non-World Bank sources (who were part of a test group) that flash, Despite all the tabloid headlines for Ezra Miller, he is truly amazing. Maintaining and restoring the shine of the DC brand is a priority as it looks for a new caesar to lead the comics division across film, television, and all of its spin-offs.

There was a big casting call for bat girl With Isabella Merced, Zoe Dutch And the Leslie Grace And the Halle Lou Richardson Into the mix as Justin Kroll from Deadline tells you. Grace won the title, and she was a big social media hero for the movie. Visually, it doesn’t look good for Warner Bros. Discovery to kill a movie with a Latin major star at a time when the industry desperately needs diverse content. You can see an earlier tweet from her below about the movie.

Warners released a statement last night, in an effort to remove the debris of a Latin movie from under the carpet: “The decision not to release bat girl Reflects the strategic shift of our leadership as it relates to DC Universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actress and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are so grateful to the filmmakers bat girl And the Scoop! Holiday Hunt and their cast and hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

Al-Arabi and Falah directed two episodes of the Disney series + Mrs. Marvell Beside Bad boys for life Which restarted this franchise before the pre-pandemic period and grossed over $426 million.