It looks like the first batch of classic PS Plus Premium games has leaked to PSN

Update 29/4/22: More games that appear to be joining the upcoming PlayStation Plus Premium service have been found on Sony’s servers, in addition to the three games originally found below.

The data for the classic Worms Armageddon has also now been spotted on PS1, as well as its subsidiary Worms World Party (thanks, jimatsu.

As a reminder, PlayStation hasn’t officially confirmed which games will join the premium service when it launches on June 22 in Europe

Original story 4/28/22: Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus isn’t too far away now, with the company Currently targeting a June 22 launch in Europe, but questions about the service remain, especially regarding the library of games that will be made available for First class subscribers. But while Sony’s lips remain officially closed, it looks like the first batch of older games coming to the high-end Premium tier have been leaking onto PSN.

The new PlayStation Plus Premium tier gives subscribers access to about 340 additional games beyond the 400 PS4 and PS5 library included in the mid-range extra tier, focusing on older games from PlayStation 1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. Sony has not yet provided details of any of the libraries, but Users on Reddit We’ve discovered that new listings for classic titles, complete with a new thumbnail, are starting to appear in the PSN backend, signaling the beginnings of the release of older PlayStation Plus games.

There are certainly only three such titles to be found at the moment, all from publisher Bandai Namco – Tekken 2 and Mr. Driller for PlayStation 1, Ridge Racer for PSP — but it does indicate that the portals are slowly starting to open as publishers move to get their hands on their classic titles in preparation for the launch of the new PlayStation Plus.

Eurogamer newsreel: Is PlayStation Plus Premium a Game Pass killer?

Of course, with 340 classic games available as part of PlayStation Plus Premium on June 22, there’s still a lot to go until we get a full list (hopefully forgive me if I don’t write a new article) for every little batch spotted on PSN going forward – unless The Gregory Horror Show wasn’t there, obviously), and we still don’t know what will be included in the 400 PS4 and PS5 games other than confirmed Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal.

It would be fair to say that Sony’s approach to answering frequently asked questions about the new PlayStation Plus service has been poor at best so far – Telling PlayStation Now customers What will happen to their existing subscriptions yesterday – but hopefully, with their June launch approaching, they’ll speed up soon.