It looks like the Subnautica developers have been posting screenshots from Subnautica 2 in the original game.

Unknown Worlds appears to be posting hidden screenshots of Subnautica 2 in the original game.
While Unknown Worlds is, uh, koi, eagle-eyed fans believe they’ve spotted hidden glimpses of Subnautica 2 in the first (and currently only) game through its time capsule feature.
It was originally unclear where these mysterious images came from, but moderators of the Subnautica subreddit have since Certain Screenshot[s are] From the upcoming Subnautica 2 game and are not fan-made mods.
It’s no surprise then that this has players returning to the waves in search of more.
Here are a few of the images that have been discovered so far:
A time capsule containing a screenshot showing some interesting creatures. #PEEPERSRULE
byu/nomorefunnynumber inSubnautica
All Subnautica 2 Time Capsule Trailers
byu/memesjustmemes1 inSubnautica
Unknown Worlds recently addressed fan concerns after publisher Krafton announced that the sequel to the underwater survival game would be a multiplayer title based on a “game-as-a-service model.”
PUBG developer Krafton acquired Unknown Worlds in 2021. It currently has two confirmed projects in the works: Subnautica 2 and the tabletop-inspired tactical fighter Moonbreaker, which received a 1.0 update in early February after four months of Steam Early Access.
