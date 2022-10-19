October 20, 2022

"It may come from you and how you feel" – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus

Meghan Markleyou claim that Felt like a “bimbo” during her time Agree or not Lots of people talk. Whoopi Goldberg And the the view The co-hosts had a lot to say about it.

Goldberg said she wasn’t sure the contestants saw Markle the way she described her models The podcast because her role in the game show was simply to open the case or not.

“The thing might come from you and how you felt about how these women were portrayed and that’s what you have to change because we are artists,” Goldberg said. “When you’re an artist, you take the party. Sometimes you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you have a big nose and that’s just what it is.”

Goldberg acknowledged that Markle had a right to walk away but she felt bad about the other women on the show who didn’t feel that way. Sunny Houston added, “I also appreciate that she said, ‘Well, that makes me feel bad. I will go away. And I went away.”

The Sister’s Law alum agreed with Hostin and said, “That’s a great point. My point is if you see that and that’s how you feel, you probably don’t want to make other women feel bad because they’re probably trying to make a living too.”

After Markle said she was conflicted about her time Agree or notfellow model Claudia Jordan denied treating the show as a bimbo.

“For clarity—yes, getting a game show isn’t necessarily about being smart, but for each show, the executive producers chose five models with the most fun and open-minded personalities to put microphones on people they knew would interact with the contestants,” Jordan shared her Instagram Stories . “And the Agree or not He didn’t treat us like bimbos. We got many chances because of this show.”

Watch the view Discussion below.

