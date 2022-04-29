It seems that Russia is using dolphins to protect the naval base in the Black Sea

Russia has placed trained dolphins at the entrance to a major port on the Black Sea to help protect a Kremlin naval base there, according to satellite images analyzed by a naval analyst.

Around the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there were two pens of Dolphins are positioned at the entrance to the port of Sevastopol, the most important naval base in the Black Sea, according to the photos.

Dolphins can be trained to perform tasks such as preventing divers from infiltrating a military base undetected. Both the US and Russian military have trained marine mammals to complete such tasks.

Written by Hay Sutton, a submarine analyst at An article published by the US Naval Institute in Wednesday.

Dolphin death in Texas:A dolphin dies stranded on a Texas beach after beachgoers try to ride the animal

Ukraine war:Here’s How to Fight Russian Propaganda During the Ukraine War

“Russia’s apparent installation of two dolphin-filled sanctuaries in the Crimean port puts these sensitive and loving animals in grave danger, and failing to effectively deter them, they would be saboteurs of its warships,” Shalin Gala, vice president of PETA International Laboratory Methods, told USATODAY.

Satellite images reveal many valuable Russian Navy ships that may be vulnerable to undersea sabotage.

Dolphins are not the only mammals the Russian Navy is training as protectors. According to Sutton, the Russian Northern Fleet uses beluga whales and seals.