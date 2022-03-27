It shows the strength of the military regime that promises to “destroy” the enemy

The Burmese regime was committed and engaged in showing strength“” Destroy “ Its adversaries, on Sunday, March 27, on the eve of Army Day, Theater in 2021 of Bloody Repression Against pro-democratic protests.

More than 8,000 members of the security forces, trucks carrying tanks, missiles and artillery, marched on the vast trails of the capital, Naypyidaw, built by the former military regime in the early 2000s.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, in full uniform, displaying the yellow, red and green colors of the national flag, inspected his forces from the open 4×4 as warplanes flew overhead. Military jury “No more bargaining (…) will destroy until the end” Enemies, said General, who on February 1, 2021 removed the civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from office.

The military’s last day, March 27, 2021, led to the deadliest repression since the coup. About 160 protesters were killed by security forces that day, according to the local NGO Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Burma has descended into chaos since the rule of the generals. More than 1,700 civilians have been killed and nearly 13,000 arrested, according to the AAPP, UN. “War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity”.

This Sunday, according to pictures posted on social media, only a dozen protesters raised anti-junta slogans in the economic capital, Yangon. Other protesters called on people to cut off electricity between 8:00 pm and 8:30 pm local time as a sign of protest.

Despite the repression, large parts of the region still escaped the commanders’ control fourteen months later. Civilian militants supported by ethnic minorities have been carrying out armed guerrilla activities against the regime in many regions.

Players retaliate. “In recent weeks, there have been increasing reports of military airstrikes and the use of heavy weapons causing civilian casualties and property damage.”Human Rights Watch said in a statement issued on the eve of Army Day.

This violence has moved on “More than 500,000 people”According to the NGO, it condemns military rule “Deliberately withholding help from people (…) as a form of collective punishment”.