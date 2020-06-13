It’s a new scene for the grocery store

The arrival of the coronavirus in the United States disrupted the grocery habits of Americans, causing more store visits and online purchases as consumers tried new ways of shopping and moved to eat at the house, according to the annual trends of American grocery stores of the FMI-The Food Industry Association. study.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the American grocery store had remained familiar, noted the IMF report, prepared by The Hartman Group and published this week. The frequency of household food purchases remained high, at 2.7 trips per week, and customers use multiple retail channels (4.1) and store banners (5.0) to meet their shopping needs. monthly groceries. But in the first weeks of the epidemic, weekly household shopping climbed to 3.6, and 40% of shoppers said they did less shopping to shop.

Related: Food availability at grocery stores improving, consumers say

“Never before in the recent past of our nation have we been forced to face the magnitude of the abrupt changes that the circumstances of COVID-19 have brought about for all of us,” said David Sikes, Executive Director of the IMF Foundation during a webinar Wednesday on the United States. Study on trends in grocers. “So the food industry – an industry that in recent decades has grown accustomed to dealing with and dealing with disruption – has suddenly found itself facing unprecedented disruption.”

In March, when President Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency, revenues of food retailers rose more than 25% from February, “collapsing more than eight years of dollar growth in a tumultuous few weeks,” the IMF said in the report. In April, food retail revenues were more than 10% above pre-pandemic levels.

Related: Half of buyers expect life to return to “normal” in less than six months, study finds

Buyers exceeded their previous weekly household grocery budget by an average of 33 percent to source blockages, the study found. Household weekly grocery bills went from about $ 120 to $ 161 between March 21 and April 2, before going from $ 130 to April 25.

The surge in retail trade has also reversed long-term trends in food spending, in which food retail trade had gradually declined since the early 1990s, as food services increased. The share of food expenditure in the retail trade rose from 50% in February to 63% in March, then to 68% in April, returning to levels never seen since the beginning of the mid-1990s, according to the study. Meanwhile, restaurants – forced to close or offer only takeout and / or deliveries – have seen their share of retail food spending drop from around 50% to around 35%.

“Where, how and who” grocery store changes

Following the coronavirus crisis, 78% of buyers surveyed said they had changed their place of purchase. Forty percent shop in fewer stores and 28% shop more online. In addition, 15% said they avoid the stores they generally buy, 11% have changed stores most often, 10% shop in different types of stores and 10% have stopped going to stores.

IMF

“In the beginning, people were multisourcing by sourcing and trying new things. Now they’ve gotten used to more than one routine, “said David Feit, vice president of strategic outlook at The Hartman Group, during the webinar. “Relatively few people say that they no longer shop at all.”

In addition to changing where they shop, Americans have also changed the way they shop, said Feit. Almost nine in 10 (89%) said they bought differently because of COVID-19. The changes include 44% more spending on each visit, 32% faster shopping, 25% narrower range of items purchased, and 16% more spending online.

“They are making more efforts to minimize the number of trips,” said Feit. “It’s probably a mistake to think of them as stock trips, because from the buyer’s point of view, it’s a break with the rhythms of stock and filling, filling, filling. It’s more like going out of your way to avoid the crowded routes and doing everything at the same time. Overall, the picture we have is a very functional, planned and directed shopping – not at all exploratory mode of navigation and decision . “

And who makes the grocery trip is also different for many households. Among consumers surveyed, 36% have changed who buys food because of COVID-19, the IMF study found. Among the changes, 24% said that one person now does shopping against two or more people before, while 11% said that someone outside the household, such as a relative or friend, went shopping. Three percent said that a different person in their household was now shopping.

“There are now two people in the household who have opinions and buying preferences, but there is only one opportunity to go into the store,” said Feit. “This probably led to collaborations to establish lists in households, where it had not been as routine as before.”

IMF

“Unmistakable” progress in online grocery stores

The researchers said that the IMF had already followed an upward trend in online grocery shopping long before the pandemic. But the need for social distancing following the coronavirus epidemic has led grocers to avoid trips to stores and to increasingly use digital channels to select and pay for their food.

“The scale of change here is unmistakable,” according to the IMF study. “While direct sales reporting will eventually provide a more accurate picture, the amount of grocery dollars spent on online transactions likely doubled in April from what it would have been.”

IMF

In 2019, online grocery shopping represented 10.5% of total weekly spending by American consumers. But it climbed to 14.5% in February, then jumped to 27.9% for March and April.

Of those surveyed, 49% had made online purchases in the past month, of which 21% for the first time and 8% returned to online purchases due to the COVID-19 crisis. Many reported using specific order methods for the first time, including curbside pickup, while others reported purchasing perishables online for the first time, which was previously a major barrier a more complete online shopping basket. At least 40% of first-time online buyers said they bought milk (45%), dairy products (43%), bakery (43%), cold meats (41%), frozen foods ( 41%) and fresh produce (40%). In addition, 39% bought bread and 38% bought meat and / or seafood.

“The proportion of buyers who have purchased groceries online in the past month has increased to almost half of Americans. That’s more than double the proportion of monthly online shoppers compared to what we saw about a year ago, “said IMF research director Steve Markenson during the webinar. “And not only are there more online buyers, but these online buyers are buying more frequently and spending more. Many buyers are trying online shopping for the first time since the start of the pandemic. “

IMF

In terms of satisfaction, 18% of online grocery buyers (including 8% of first-time buyers) opt for same-day or next-day delivery, compared to 16% (including 9% of first-time buyers) for pickup by curb and 14% (including 7% first-time buyers) for store pick-up. Seventeen percent (including 5% of beginners) choose home delivery with standard delivery and 8% (including 4% of beginners) subscribe to current deliveries.

“The first time, online shoppers tend to show a greater propensity for pickup options, including curbside or store pickup,” said Markenson.

The spike in online grocery orders in the midst of the pandemic has made it harder for retailers and e-commerce providers to keep pace, which has led customers to try or choose from several treatment options. refer to other retailers.

“For some, it may have to do with choosing the options that give them what they want, when they need it or, quite honestly, as soon as possible,” said Markenson. “Many companies are struggling to meet this high demand, whether it’s for home delivery or click-and-collect.”

Eighty-four percent of respondents reported problems with online grocery shopping, particularly in terms of inventory and delivery. Out of stock issues cited by customers include paper products (43%), favorite foods (43%), limited quantities (43%) and other items (42%). In addition, 40% encountered delays after ordering or no acceptable delay for home delivery (20%) or pickup (19%).

“Not everyone will continue to order online at the current level,” added Markenson. “But many buyers now have their grocery wallets online and will likely use them more than before this pandemic.”

Back to Home

Before the virus reached the American coast, 90% of grocery buyers sometimes declared having dinner at a restaurant. But IMF said that in March and April, only 45% said they used restaurant delivery, and 35% said they cook at home six to seven days a week.

According to the study, 87% of all families consider eating together important, and the COVID-19 crisis amplified this view. Among survey respondents, 41% say they have cooked more of their meals since the pandemic and 42% minimize trips to the store.

By cooking more often at home, 27% of consumers plan more meals in advance and 20% try new dishes more often. or by using perishable food before spoiling. Similarly, 44% prioritize the use of perishable food before spoiling themselves, and 36% reported having adopted healthier eating habits.

“In a world where eating out is suddenly off the table, what are Americans doing and what do they think?” Said Feit. “The habits disrupted here and the habits learned here can become the most important drivers of long-term change in food spending once the restrictions on social distancing have eased to a greater or lesser extent.”

Go forward

However, the serious economic impact that COVID-19 has produced across the country has worried many households about their ability to feed their families.

The IMF study found that 20% of buyers are not sure they have enough money to pay for food, and half are extremely concerned (25%) or somewhat concerned (25%) to have enough food for their household.

In addition, consumers are concerned about returning to their normal store shopping habits. Of the potential concerns, 70% of buyers said they fell ill, 57% said items were out of stock and 38% said prices were going up.

IMF

Respondents indicated that they would be more likely to use a food retailer to disinfect stores, carts and crates (cited by 78%); limits the number of customers in stores (38%); offers special hours (33%); reduced handling of food by employees (32%); and provides a regular supply of fresh produce and meat (30%).

So far, customers seem satisfied with the retailer’s COVID-19 security and operational measures. Until the end of April, on a scale of 1 to 10, 73% of buyers rated their main store’s response to the pandemic from 8 to 10, while 24% rated it from 4 to 7.

“Looking to the future, most consumers expect to return to in-store grocery store levels before the pandemic, and more than a quarter of consumers expect to order more grocery products online. ‘future,’ said Lalie Sarasin, President and CEO of the IGF, said in a statement. “The food industry will continue to listen to consumers and let them guide us on the best way to meet the changing needs of their households. Whatever the next step, we know that the supply chain is extremely resilient and that we can bend, pivot and meet the demands of food buyers across the country. “

COVID-19’s impact research in the US Grocery Shopper Trends 2020 report reflects surveys of more than 2,000 American adults from February 7 to 27 and four waves of follow-up surveys of approximately 1,000 American adults, covering 21 and March 26, from March 28 to April. 2, from April 4 to 9 and from April 15 to 25.

For our most recent coverage, visit coronavirus home page.