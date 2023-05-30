“It’s not what I want to teach the next generation of women.” — Deadline

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection/David Buchan/Getty Images

Paloma Faith, singer and actress in shows like pennyworth And dangerous relationshipsa witness the little Mermaid Over the weekend story calls.

“As a mom to girls, I don’t want my kids to think it’s okay to give up your entire voice and powers for the love of a man,” Faith shared in the now-deleted Instagram post which read: metro Catch. “Wtf is this sh*t. Not at all what I want to teach the women of the next generation.”

hypothesis the little Mermaid The movie is about a mermaid who wants to live on land. After falling in love with Prince Eric, Ariel makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to use her powers to give her legs but in return, she has to give up her voice.

Although Faith wasn’t keen on Ariel pursuing love, she did praise Halle Bailey who portrays The Little Mermaid.

“I think Haley does well and is a great choice,” Faith said.

with Faith receiving backlash for her comments the little MermaidMany wondered how she was not aware of what the story was about. As it turns out, Faith was apparently a fan of the animated version.

Back in 2009, Faith chirp“When I grow up, I want to be a little mermaid.”