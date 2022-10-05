It’s official, Bayonetta’s OG Voice actor won’t be back for a third outing

PlatinumGames confirmed that Helena Taylor – Voice Bayonetta In the first two games, Super Smash Bros. Game Ultimate An animated movie Bayonetta: a bloody fate – She will not replay her role in Bayonetta 3.

Speaking to Game Informer, director Yusuke Miyata explained how “different overlapping circumstances” mean Taylor is unable to return for a third outing. The company conducted auditions for casting, and so Jennifer Hill scored the role. Here’s the full explanation (via Nintendo Everything):

Various overlapping circumstances made it difficult for Helena Taylor to reprise her role. We auditioned for Bayonetta’s new voice and pitched the role to Jennifer Hale, which we felt was a good match for the character. I understand some fans’ concerns about the voice change at this point in the series, but Jennifer’s performance was beyond what we could have imagined. I’m sure her portrayal of Bionetta will exceed our fans’ expectations.”

Jennifer Hill has had an incredibly successful career thus far, doing sound recordings for all kinds of games. Maybe you are She is best known for her role as Shepherd’s Captain In the mass effect The series, which most recently returned as Mass Effect: Legendary Edition in May last year. For Nintendo fans, she also voiced Samus Aran in the main three Metroid Prime Toys.

Helena Taylor She first hinted that she might not reprise the role of Bayonetta In September last year. Another fun fact – VA of Bayonetta in the Japanese version of Bayonetta 3 is still voiced by Atsuko Tanaka.

