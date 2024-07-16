July 16, 2024

Jack Black under fire for Donald Trump joke hours after shooting

Roxanne Bacchus July 16, 2024 3 min read

Jack Black’s Tenacious D co-star Kyle Gass is facing heavy criticism for a joke he made about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump hours after the incident.

The comedy rock duo were performing at the ICC Sydney Theatre in Australia on Saturday (July 13) after the former president was shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania earlier that day.

To celebrate Gus’ 64th birthday, which was on Sunday (July 14), Black, 54, presented him with a cake on stage.

“I wish” rock school The star can be heard telling Gus in the footage shared on TikTok.

As Gus blew out the candles, he said, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

One of the audience members said, Yahoo News “You could hear some exclamations of admiration—like a kind of premature vibration—but the vast majority was laughter.”

On social media, many users condemned Gus’ joke, calling it inappropriate.

“Promoting the murder of a political figure is absolutely disgusting,” one person wrote on TikTok.

Another said, “We are deeply sorry that we feel so disappointed and disrespectful of anyone’s life and family. What if it was one of your family members who shot him?”

“Not funny,” said a third.

Kyle Gass (left) joked that he hoped the gunman hadn't missed Donald Trump during the assassination attempt.
“The father died protecting his daughter and others were injured in the process, these people are disgusting,” another person wrote on X.

See also  UK police arrest man after Banksy artwork was stolen from a London street | Arts and culture news

Trump was speaking at a political rally over the weekend when he was shot by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks in an assassination attempt on the former president.

Crooks, who was a registered Republican, fired eight shots, killing one person in the crowd and wounding at least two others besides Trump, before he was killed by a sniper.

The shooter’s motives remain unclear, though the FBI is currently conducting a full investigation into the shooting as a possible act of domestic terrorism.

In his first interview after the incident, Trump said: New York Post “He must be dead.”

“The doctor at the hospital said he had never seen anything like this, and called it a miracle. I shouldn’t be here, I should be dead. I should be dead,” he said.

Later that evening, country singer Jason Aldean dedicated his controversial 2023 song “Try That in a Small Town” to his “friend” Trump.

“This shows you that there’s a lot of bullshit in the world, and that’s what this song right here is about, so this song is for the president,” Aldean told the crowd.

