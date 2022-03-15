Jacksonville Jaguars release lead striker Miles Jack after spending a spree

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Jaguar launches veteran linebacker Jack Miles In a move that would save the team $8.35 million, a league source told ESPN’s Adam Shifter.

The news comes a day after Jaguar agreed terms with six free agents, including linebacker Foy Olokun, who led the NFL in tackles last season with 192. Jack was Jaguar’s leading striker last season with 108 and at least 107 tackles. In three of the past four seasons.

The move will cost Jaguars $4.8 million in dead money. Jack was set to make $10.5 million and tally $13.15 million against the cap in 2022, which would have been the third-highest figure on the team behind left-handed interference. Cam Robinson ($16,662 million) and Cornback Shack Griffin ($16.5 million).



Jack signed a four-year, $57 million extension that included a guaranteed $33.06 million in September 2019, a deal that at the time made him the third-largest indoor player in the NFL. The Jaguars drafted him for 36th overall after trading two positions in 2016.

There were concerns about Jack’s right knee before the draft, and he admitted to the New York Post in an initial draft story that there might be some degenerative issues, “but they’re not severe.”

Jack has only missed nine games in his six-year career and has 513 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 3 interceptions and 4 unnoticeable recalls.

Jack, who started his home and away quarterback games, never made the Pro Bowl, but will forever be a part of the Jaguars tradition due to his playing in the AFC Championship after the 2017 season. Jack ran down the New England Patriots as he ran back Dion Lewisstripped the ball as he tackled it, jumped and returned it for what should have been a touchdown that gave Jaguar a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

However, the referees blew the play dead after he recovered the ball because they believed he had fallen by contact. The Patriots later went up to win 24-20.

Replays showed that he wasn’t discouraged, and that this spawned the “Miles Jack Wasn’t Frustrated” phenomenon among Jacksonville fans.