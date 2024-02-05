Jacob Elordi Allegedly Attacked Australian Producer Over 'Saltburn' Prank – The Hollywood Reporter

Jacob Elordi in a promo for Saturday Night Live.

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Australian authorities are reportedly investigating allegations of assault after a local radio reporter accused Jacob Elordi of choking him during a botched prank over the weekend.

On Saturday, Joshua Fox of Australian radio station KIIS FM approached Brisbane-born Elordi – whose shares rose sharply after his dismal performance in… trance It led to star-making in the thriller Saltburn – at a local bar in Sydney's south-east after hearing the star was in town ahead of the Australian Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on February 8.

Outside the hotel correspondent L The Kyle and Jackie O Breakfast Show He says he approached Elordi, handed him a labeled jar and asked the actor if he would fill it with bath water – a reference to one SaltburnMuch discussed moments and the bathtub scene that has now gone viral. In an interview with L The Kyle and Jackie O Breakfast ShowFox claims this request angered Elordi, who then said he demanded he stop filming and eventually attacked the radio producer after slamming him against a wall.

in Sound of the accident Released by KIIS FM on Monday, Fox, who is known for crashing weddings on his Instagram account Funny mafs, is heard approaching Elordi, who is friendly at first – until the strange request is made; Fox says the bath water will be a gift for his show's host, Jackie Henderson.

“Can I give you this?” “Jackie wants a birthday present,” asks Elordi, who reads the container label aloud.

“Jacob Elordi's bath water. What am I supposed to do with this?” Elordi asks Fox, to which he replies that he must return it to the studio as soon as it is full, much to the actor's obvious dismay. “You're kidding me… Are you filming? Can't you man please?”

Fox said he then cut the recording because his prank “didn't work.” But Elordi quickly tried to intimidate him, according to the producer's account of the incident.

“He's kind of getting up in my face… he's a lot taller than me. I could have kissed him, he was so close,” he said in the live interview. “I'm backed up against this wall, and he's right in my face, and his two boys are now on either side of me. …and it was scary. I feel very interested, and Jacob asks me to delete the footage.

Fox claims that when he did not respond to Elordi's request, in order to preserve evidence, Jacob “rolled over and pushed me against the wall, with his hands on my throat.”

He says one of his “boys” pulled Elordi out of Fox, and the fight dissipated. Fox says that someone approached him after asking him not to talk about the incident.

Fox said in The Kyle and Jackie O Breakfast Show He does not intend to press charges and has already spoken to police. “I just want this to be over,” Fox said of the story circulating. “I've said my piece now. The story is there. Let's go. Jacob, go do your own thing. Maybe the next time someone talks to you in the street, don't hold him down, he said.”

New South Wales Police said in a statement news.au They are investigating an incident that occurred at a hotel on the outskirts of Sydney on Saturday. Neither Elordi nor Fox were named in the police statement.

“Police were advised at approximately 3:30pm on Saturday, February 3, 2024, that a 32-year-old man had been assaulted by a 26-year-old man,” the letter read. “The man did not suffer any injuries.”

Essence of Elordi has been a great theme since its release Saltburn, which features a scene in which Barry Keoghan's Oliver drinks dirty bathwater in which Felix Elordi has ejaculated. Dubbed “Jacob Elordi's Bathwater” candles have appeared for sale on Etsy and Amazon, the actor was asked to describe the scent of one of them in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

THR I have reached out to Elordi representatives.