Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized in the United States

Brazil’s former president confirmed on Monday that he had been admitted to a Florida hospital with heart problems.“catch” intestine

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed on Monday, January 9 that he was hospitalized in Orlando (Florida) in the southeastern United States. “catch” intestine “I got a new grip yesterday”The former far-right leader on Twitter and Instagram left Brazil two days before the end of his mandate on December 31.

In September 2018, in the middle of the presidential election campaign, Jair Bolsonaro has suffered a series of stomach upsets since the stabbing he suffered. He narrowly escaped death when he was stabbed in the gut by an unbalanced man while on a walk, and lost his manhood after the attack. Tweeting a photo from her hospital bed in Orlando on Monday, she thanked her followers. “Prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery.”.

Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized.Under surveillance“to”Stomach problems“, announced his wife Michelle a little earlier. Several Brazilian media previously reported that the former president was hospitalized in Orlando, Florida (Southeastern United States), the day after the violent attack by his supporters against the Presidential Palace, Congress and Courts. He denied any responsibility. Thus he was admitted to the AdventHealth Celebration Hospital. was admitted.Severe abdominal pain“This is what Dinamani reported Oh Globo.

