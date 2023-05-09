James Holzauer trolls Ken Jennings in the final round

It’s time to welcome James Holzhauer back to the Alex Trebek Theatre. The quiz champion, who has racked up nearly $2.5 million in regular season games due in part to his affinity for high-stakes bets, is back in Jeopardy! The Masters Tournament, which kicks off Monday (8 EST / PDT).

The three-week tournament, hosted by Ken Jennings, digs “Jeopardy! James” against five other contestants who competed in last fall’s Tournament of Champions: Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, Mattia Roach and Amy Schneider, who won the $250,000 grand prize. The Masters program offers a bet of $500,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the primetime tournament, which offers two games each night.

After finishing first, Schneider came second and Amodio third in the first game, and Holzauer played against Pottery and Roach. Introducing him as the “self-described game show villain from Las Vegas, Nevada,” the show’s announcer also verbally sparred with the host, main rival (and winner) of the 2020 “Great of All Time” tournament. On Monday, Jennings made reference to the rivalry, which Holzhauer tended to forget it. “I don’t think that happened,” he said of their throw. “I think you’re imagining it.”

“You’re blocking it,” Jennings replied. “This is good.”

Holzhauer found all three Daily Doubles in the game, doubling his score each time. He’s in for the last goop! With a lead (40,800 points) he made it impossible for his rivals to catch him. So he had no problem using his ultimate streak! In response to Dwarf Jennings. The evidence: “It opened in 1909 and is less well-known than its older neighbour, connecting Brooklyn and Chinatown.” Instead of responding correctly on the Manhattan Bridge, Holzhauer chose to scribble: “Stop dodging your rematch, Ken.”

Jennings fired back: “Do you know how much work I have to go into to finish this platformer and avoid having to play you again, James?”

When is ‘Jeopardy! broadcast masters?

The tournament continues on Tuesday with additional matches this week on Wednesday and Friday. For the second week of Showdown, which begins on May 15, the tournament is broadcast on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. the semifinals aired May 22 and 23; The winner will be crowned after the finals on May 24th.

Championship is points based, with no cash total, Executive Producer Michael Davies He said in “Danger Inside!” Podcast. “Every player will appear in every episode, either in the front half or second half game,” Davies said. “Everyone will play each other in every combination and every person, every one of these masters, will play 10 games.”

The winner of each match gets three points, and the second-place contestant gets one point. The cumulative totals determine who advances to the next round.

Although Holzhauer and He won their matches on Monday, since he had more correct answers than Holzhauer, he currently leads the tournament. Buttrey and Schneider have one point each. Roach and Amodio have zero.

Who are the ‘Jeep! Masters’ contestants?

With the exception of Holzhauer, all of the “Masters” participants competed in the 2021-22 season, making them eligible for the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Holzhauer ended his 32-game streak in 2019.

Last month, Holzhauer They joked about the tournament lineup on Twitter‘, referring to a promotional image for the tournament: ‘This poster screams ‘We know you watched this tournament last year, but a new supervillain has joined the cast for Part II! “And I’m here for that.”

Register the contestants

Matt Amodio: He won 38 games in the season.Sam Butry: Win “Danger!” Masters Championship. Third place in the Champions Tournament (winning one match).James Holzhauer: He won 32 games on the season.Andrew is: He won 5 matches in the season, and finished second in the Tournament of Champions (2 matches won).Mattia Roach: He won 23 games in the season.Amy Schneider: won 40 games in the season; Winner of the 2022 Tournament of Champions.

At first, the Daily Double’s locations were revealed to viewers

The Masters Tournament adds a new wrinkle: The location of each deli double is shown before the round begins to viewers – not the contestants or the studio audience. This is the first time the show has previewed where bonus clues are hidden, which enable a contestant to double their score with the correct response.

Buzzy Cohen, a 2016 competitor who was victorious at the Tournament of Champions the following year, attended matches during the “Masters” tournament. Cohen, who hosts a new podcast detailing the quiz show’s history, says he’s noticed that contestants feel comfortable.

“One thing I’m starting to see is an increase in the time people spend on ‘Jeopardy! “On stage, the more relaxed they are, the more they have fun,” he says. It doesn’t mean the competition is less intense; it just means, “I’m not taking it for granted by this.” I know I can win here. And you have six people who won a lot and were happy to do it.”

“Everyone shines, and everyone faces challenges,” adds Cohen. “And that’s exactly what you want from one of these special leagues. It doesn’t disappoint.”

