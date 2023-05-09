May 9, 2023

James Holzauer trolls Ken Jennings in the final round

Roxanne Bacchus May 9, 2023 4 min read

It’s time to welcome James Holzhauer back to the Alex Trebek Theatre. The quiz champion, who has racked up nearly $2.5 million in regular season games due in part to his affinity for high-stakes bets, is back in Jeopardy! The Masters Tournament, which kicks off Monday (8 EST / PDT).

The three-week tournament, hosted by Ken Jennings, digs “Jeopardy! James” against five other contestants who competed in last fall’s Tournament of Champions: Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, Mattia Roach and Amy Schneider, who won the $250,000 grand prize. The Masters program offers a bet of $500,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the primetime tournament, which offers two games each night.

