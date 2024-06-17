James Kent, the chef who was building a restaurant empire, has died at the age of 45

James Kent, the distinguished chef and successful Manhattan restaurateur who seemed poised to become a food mogul, died on Saturday. He was 45 years old.

And it was his death Announce by Saga Hospitality Group, the holding company for his restaurants Crown Shy and Saga and his cocktail bar Overstory, all in the same building in Manhattan’s Financial District. The statement did not specify the place of his death or the cause.

In 1993, when he was 14 years old and growing up in Greenwich Village and already working in a restaurant, Mr. Kent’s mother had him knock on the door of the building’s newest resident, the celebrity chef David Polley. The young man asked if he could spend some time in Mr. Polley’s kitchen. Mr. Polly said yes. He spent the summer working at Bouley’s, a TriBeCa chef mainstay.

Before long, Mr. Kent was also working at iconic New York City restaurants such as Babbo, Jean-Georges, Eleven Madison Park, and NoMad, where he became Executive Chef.