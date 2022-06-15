James Patterson apologizes for saying white writers face ‘a form of racism’

A staple on bestseller lists, he has written children’s books and biographies as well as works of science fiction and fantasy. He is perhaps best known for the Women’s Murder Club mystery series and his series on Alex Cross, a black detective and psychologist. The Cross books have been made into movies starring Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry.

Mr. Patterson also authored two books with former President Bill Clinton and one book, “Run, Rose, Run” with Dolly Parton, published in March. got National Humanities Medal In 2019. A White House quote accompanying the honor called him “one of the most successful American authors of our time.”

In his interview with the Sunday Times, Mr. Patterson spoke about the success of Cross Books.

“I just wanted to create a character who happened to be black,” he said. “I wouldn’t have tried to write a serious story about a black family. It’s different in a detective story because the plot is so important.”

But it is Patterson’s comments about the older white writers that have drawn the most attention. The newspaper reported that Mr. Patterson had expressed concern that it would be difficult for these writers to find work in film, theatre, television and publishing.