NASA and its partners, the European and Canadian Space Agencies, are celebrating two years since the James Webb Space Telescope began sending back images of the universe by releasing Penguin and egg picture Galaxies. These are the interacting galaxies known collectively as Arp 142, located 326 million light-years from Earth, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in interactive light.

The two galaxies first interacted between 25 and 75 million years ago, causing new stars to form. Based on previous research, the Penguin Galaxy — yes, that’s the bird’s-headed galaxy in the center of the image — produces 100 to 200 new stars per year, while the Milky Way produces between six and seven new stars per year. In this James Webb image, the interaction between the two galaxies is marked by the faint glow of an inverted U. Note that while the Penguin Galaxy appears larger than the Egg Galaxy to its left, they are about the same mass. If either galaxy were smaller, they would have already merged.

In addition to the prominent galaxies in the image, you’ll also see more distant galaxies in the background. The space agencies said it was “a testament to the sensitivity and resolution of the James Webb Telescope’s infrared cameras.” NASA and its partners launched the James Webb Telescope in late 2021 after more than a decade of delays caused by spiraling costs and construction problems. The agencies released the first image they’ve ever taken, the deepest picture of the distant universe, in July 2022. Last year, they also celebrated their first anniversary with an image of a nearby stellar nursery.