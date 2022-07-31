James Webb’s stunning space telescope photo becomes a dress

The clearest and most detailed picture from afar Universe It was captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and released on July 11, 2022.

This image is dubbed The Web’s First Deep Field, captures a scene filled with the oldest galaxies that scientists have ever seen. Now, this pioneering image is celebrated by fashion.

Since the great revelation of JWST’s first science-quality photosAstrophysicists have gained valuable insight into some of the oldest stars in the universe and galaxies It looked like. Instantly becoming a new favorite of many around the world, the first full-color, infrared deep field image freezes a moment early. Universe Specifically, the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. Its shimmering irregular galaxies form a captivating work of art, which a company has turned into a delightful galaxy dress.

In a project that combines her two passions – science and clothing – fashion brand Svaha has launched a new brand JWSTThemed set, including dress, top and jacket. The cotton material of each of these items is completely covered with a NASA image, which represents just a small speck of outer space with charming detail.

The JWST dress has been in high demand by Svaha customers, according to the brand. “As soon as NASA released the photo, our social media was filled with requests from our customers to take the photo on the dress,” Svaha Founder and CEO Jaya Iyer said in a statement (Opens in a new tab).

“The picture is so beautiful; we just had to do it! So, we created these beautiful designs so people can wear them and own a piece of history!” Ayer added.

Before JWST, it was its previous pioneer Hubble Space Telescope It had a limited spectrum of infrared wavelengths that it could detect in the universe, according to NASA Webb vs Hubble comparison page (Opens in a new tab). On board the JWST, launched in December 2021, is an instrument called the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam).

Infrared sensors on the NIRCam allow the telescope to peer into space more than ever before. To create the pattern displayed on the dress, it took a long time for the light that reached the telescope to enter the Solar System The resulting shapes represent the universe when it was less than a billion years old.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest and most accurate infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, this image of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is detailed. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

In order to perfectly replicate these subtle details and true proportions, the iconic JWST image was digitally printed onto the dress’s fabric (95% Cotton, 5% Lycra). His style includes short sleeves and a flared knee-length skirt with pockets sewn at the waist for practicality.

The NASA design covers the entire dress, with the image repeated on both the top and skirt, and inverted near the waistline. This side shows the great image of both the observer and the wearer, providing an upright image on the skirt when the latter looks at it.

Iyer originally launched the Svaha brand to fuse fashion and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics), and one goal was to eliminate the idea that people had to choose between women’s clothing and science themes.

Each item in Webb’s First Deep Field clothing collection has been produced in sizes XS through 5XL. Available for pre-order at Svaha USA . website (Opens in a new tab)The dress is $79.99, and the cheaper dress and jacket sell for $44.99 each. For those who pre-ordered these dresses, they are scheduled to be shipped to customers before the end of September 2022.