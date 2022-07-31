August 1, 2022

Woman wearing a dress with a design depicting a james web space telescope photograph

James Webb’s stunning space telescope photo becomes a dress

Cheryl Riley July 31, 2022 3 min read

The clearest and most detailed picture from afar Universe It was captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and released on July 11, 2022.

This image is dubbed The Web’s First Deep Field, captures a scene filled with the oldest galaxies that scientists have ever seen. Now, this pioneering image is celebrated by fashion.

