Jan Smart receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

After six decades in the show business, Jane Smart has finally cemented her “stellar” status.

The 70-year-old actress was the latest legend to get a star in Hollywood Walk of Fame In a party full of laughter and tears.

The tall blonde arrived in a demure black and white cotton dress, with a black belt and balloon hem.

She wore black shoes, simple pearl earrings and a necklace, and kept her natural look with a touch of pink lipstick.

The four-time Emmy winner was honored for her achievements on screen, but those who spoke at the ceremony told tales of the woman behind the camera.

According to her friends and co-stars, she is nothing like the character Deborah Vance who plays her in the award-winning series Hacks.

Designing Women’s writer and executive producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason was scheduled to speak, but was unable to attend. I sent a letter that was read by the actor’s friend Jan Joe Mantegna.

In her statement, Bludworth Thomason referred to the actress as “a tall, hot girl ice cream topped with sprinkles of Marilyn Monroe, Lauren Bacall, and Lucille Ball, or none of them at all.”

“This impudent spectator, this genius hack and five alarm fire alarms, these chameleons among a million chameleons can make the ordinary seem normal and reduce grandeur to human size as they soar like a glorious meteor in the skies of the most legendary Hollywood. The stars, shine, sweet jean, shine.

Speaking for himself, the Criminal Minds star spoke about meeting the 5’9″ beauty while she was dating her future husband, Richard Gilliland, whom she met on the Designing Women’s group. Both broke into tears when the Godfather III actor spoke about Richard’s death in March 2021 from heart disease at the age of 71.

Joe explained that Jen has been awarded this star for her accomplishments as an actress, but the story behind the star is that she deserves to be honored just as much for what she was as a beloved wife to my dear friend, a wonderful mother of two wonderful children and a loving, generous and compassionate friend to all of us who know and love her.

In a trembling voice, the Tony Award winner added, “And I won’t be ashamed to be Italian and shed a few tears.”

It was up to Hacker star Hannah Inbender to replace the tears with some laughter, as she seemed confused as she spoke and discovered she was reading from the vows file and not the Jean star file.

After being “confused,” she claimed, “It’s a huge day for Jean, of course, I mean, selfishly, it’s also a huge day for me, because Jean could have asked any co-star from her illustrious career and well., I won. I won. I’m the co-star. You hear Reese (Witherspoon) hear Kate Winslet sucked (William) Shatner. That’s me!’

The actress also described her involvement in acting as more than her many parts, “Her sense of humor comes from the light in her soul, not from the darkness. It does not come from her vanity, but from her desire to make others feel good. I can’t tell you how rare it is.

When talking about life on the Hacks set, she said: “In between scenes where Deborah is standing up, Jean is rocking, she’s doing some chops, she’s talking to the actors in the background sitting in the audience because she knows it. Hard work and she wants them to have fun. I was struck by the rarity of someone who is both so talented and kind.

The guest of honor kept her notes short, thanking those who helped her along the way and thanking those who “jumped through Covid hoops” for coming.

She was joined at Hacks’ unveiling by co-stars Kaitlyn Olson, Christopher MacDonald and Johnny Sibley, along with her children, Connor, 32, and Forrest, 13.

The Mare of Easttown actress holds a rare place in television history, joining the late Betty White as the only actors to win an Emmy in the categories of Comedy, Supporting, and Guest Starring.

Designing Women is in the works and former Charlene Frazier has said she would kill to play a role like this again.

The second season of Hacks debuted on HBO on May 12.