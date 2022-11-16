Jana Kramer says Chris Evans ghosted her after ’embarrassing’ bathroom accident: ‘I never heard from him again’

Jana Kramer takes a trip down memory lane and remembers an “awkward” date she had with him Chris Evans.

Kramer, 38, gave details of the encounter with the Marvel star, 41, during Monday’s episode of the “Whine Down” podcast.

The “One Tree Hill” actress explained that she knew Evans “very well” in the past.

“I honestly don’t remember how we met … It was before, obviously, before Instagram. … He just did, like, a Scarlett Johansson movie,” Kramer shared of Evans’ growing fame. “He was, like, kind-hearted.”

While explaining that she went on “a few dates” with Evans, she shared a memorable moment, which she said was her “last ever interaction” with the actor.

“To this day, I’m kind of ashamed… Like, this is so embarrassing,” she admitted. “He called me and he had some friends in Boston. So, I went to his place…and it was supposed to be a sleepover. And he had all his friends there. We were all hanging out, it was such a good time.”

At one point in the night, Kramer told Evans she was “a little sleepy” before heading to bed.

“I had asparagus for dinner that night. So, I went to the bathroom and he immediately came after me,” Kramer said.

“And that’s the last interaction I remember of him going to the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with my asparagus piss and I never heard from him again.”

Kramer shared that the couple “didn’t meet that night” and she performed her “Asparagus Walk of Shame outside his house.”

“I never heard from him again,” she said, before saying Evans was a “fantastic kisser.”

Kramer went on to marry Mike Kossin in 2015. The couple share daughter Julie, 6, and son Jess, 3, in April 2021. Kramer filed for divorce which was completed the following year.

In July, Evans said he was “laser focused” on finding a partner.

The answer is maybe [I’m] The laser is focused on finding a partner, you know, someone you want to live with,” Evans told Shondaland. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone you look forward to spending your life with. Yes, so that might be the case.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” star also talked about how hard it is to find love in today’s world, especially in Hollywood.

“I mean, look – I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of – even this industry is full of pockets of doubt and indecision and recalibration in terms of trying to really find someone you can really pour all of yourself into,” Evans said. in it”.

Evans has been linked to some of the women he has worked with in the past, most notably comedian Jenny Slate. He was also rumored to be in a relationship with Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, and most recently, Selena Gomez.