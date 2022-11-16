November 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Jana Kramer reflects on backlash over ‘hot’ nannies comment, mommy shamers: ‘I’m allowed to have an opinion’

Jana Kramer says Chris Evans ghosted her after ’embarrassing’ bathroom accident: ‘I never heard from him again’

Roxanne Bacchus November 16, 2022 3 min read

Jana Kramer takes a trip down memory lane and remembers an “awkward” date she had with him Chris Evans.

Kramer, 38, gave details of the encounter with the Marvel star, 41, during Monday’s episode of the “Whine Down” podcast.

The “One Tree Hill” actress explained that she knew Evans “very well” in the past.

“I honestly don’t remember how we met … It was before, obviously, before Instagram. … He just did, like, a Scarlett Johansson movie,” Kramer shared of Evans’ growing fame. “He was, like, kind-hearted.”

Jana Kramer claims Chris Evans ghosted her after one of her dates.
(Getty Images)

While explaining that she went on “a few dates” with Evans, she shared a memorable moment, which she said was her “last ever interaction” with the actor.

Jana Kramer Spends First Thanksgiving Without Kids After Divorce: ‘My Heart Hurts’

“To this day, I’m kind of ashamed… Like, this is so embarrassing,” she admitted. “He called me and he had some friends in Boston. So, I went to his place…and it was supposed to be a sleepover. And he had all his friends there. We were all hanging out, it was such a good time.”

At one point in the night, Kramer told Evans she was “a little sleepy” before heading to bed.

Jana Kramer said "To this day, I actually feel kind of scared" She also remembers her last encounter with the Marvel star.

“To this day I actually feel kind of scared,” Jana Kramer said as she recalls her final encounter with the Marvel star.
(Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images)

“I had asparagus for dinner that night. So, I went to the bathroom and he immediately came after me,” Kramer said.

See also  WWE's Vince McMahon steps down from leadership position during investigation of misconduct

Actor Chris Evans was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

“And that’s the last interaction I remember of him going to the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with my asparagus piss and I never heard from him again.”

Kramer shared that the couple “didn’t meet that night” and she performed her “Asparagus Walk of Shame outside his house.”

Chris Evans has been linked to many women in Hollywood over the years.

Chris Evans has been linked to many women in Hollywood over the years.
(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“I never heard from him again,” she said, before saying Evans was a “fantastic kisser.”

Kramer went on to marry Mike Kossin in 2015. The couple share daughter Julie, 6, and son Jess, 3, in April 2021. Kramer filed for divorce which was completed the following year.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

In July, Evans said he was “laser focused” on finding a partner.

The answer is maybe [I’m] The laser is focused on finding a partner, you know, someone you want to live with,” Evans told Shondaland. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone you look forward to spending your life with. Yes, so that might be the case.

Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Kosin in April 2021.

Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Kosin in April 2021.
(Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Image Bank via Getty Images)

The “Avengers: Infinity War” star also talked about how hard it is to find love in today’s world, especially in Hollywood.

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

“I mean, look – I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of – even this industry is full of pockets of doubt and indecision and recalibration in terms of trying to really find someone you can really pour all of yourself into,” Evans said. in it”.

See also  Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Evans has been linked to some of the women he has worked with in the past, most notably comedian Jenny Slate. He was also rumored to be in a relationship with Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, and most recently, Selena Gomez.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone sets a new ratings record with 12.1 million viewers

November 15, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Roberta Flack has ALS and can no longer sing, says the publicist

November 15, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Yellowstone season 5 premiere smashes record with 12.1 million viewers – The Hollywood Reporter

November 15, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

3 min read

Jana Kramer says Chris Evans ghosted her after ’embarrassing’ bathroom accident: ‘I never heard from him again’

November 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Artemis 1 on track for launch: how to watch live

November 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Yankees and Anthony Rizzo agree to a multi-year deal worth up to $51 million

November 16, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 offers Wi-Fi 7, with 32-bit support

November 16, 2022 Len Houle