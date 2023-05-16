Jane Fonda names the director who “wanted to go to bed” with her to preview Orgasm

Jane Fonda had no qualms about naming names on a recent episode of Watch Live when host Andy Cohen asked her to reveal the “one man in Hollywood” who tried unsuccessfully to “take her” — she replied: “French director René Clément.”

This question appeared during the “Plead the Fifth” game, a staple of Cohen’s program that allows guests to pass only one of three questions. While Fonda did when asked about “the biggest misogynist in Hollywood,” she was vocal about Kleiman.

“Well, he wanted to go to bed with me because he said the character should have an orgasm in the movie, and he needed to see what orgasms were like, but he said it in French, and I pretended I didn’t understand.” Tell Fonda Cohen Monday.

“I’ve got stories for you, boy. We don’t have time,” the acclaimed actress added during an appearance on the show alongside her new movie, “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” co-stars Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.

However, the political activist didn’t stop there, revealing much more than that, claiming to have seen Michael Jackson and screen legend Greta Garbo naked, claiming that Garbo “has the most athletic body.”

Cohen inquired further about Jackson, who brought Fonda back for the 1981 production.

“Well, he came over and visited me when we were filming ‘On Golden Pond,’ and I had a little cabin right on the lake, and it was a beautiful moonlit night,” Fonda said, before Cohen stepped in to propose. , “Let’s dip.”

Fonda replied, “No.” “He did. I think he knew he was going to die young and that I would talk about him naked. He was thin.” See also Beloved Batman actor Kevin Conroy dies at 66 after battling cancer

While the 85-year-old actress clearly joked about the pop icon’s motivations, she and Jackson were close friends. The music legend’s age was between 22 and 23 during their visit and one year away from the release of ‘Thriller’, – which became the best-selling album of all time.

Fonda, who recently opened up about her body turmoil and said she was fired as a secretary “because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss,” also revealed which of her Oscar-nominated roles she thought should have been winning: “On Golden Pond.”