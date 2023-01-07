January 6, 2023 News of Russia and Ukraine

US Senator Jack Reed, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Angus King attend a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on January 6. (Presidential Press Service of Ukraine / Publication / Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed and committee member Senator Angus King in Kyiv on Friday.

During the meeting, Zelensky said he viewed the Russian proposal for a 36-hour “ceasefire” as “manipulation through which the aggressor tries to hide his true military plans and intentions.”

After meeting at a briefing to reporters, Reed said he told Zelensky that his sacrifice and that of his country had inspired the world and “they’re fighting for all of us.”

He said President Joe Biden’s announcement of additional military support, such as Bradley Fighting Vehicles, would give Ukrainian forces “the ability to penetrate the front lines, exploit that breach and move forward – hopefully – drive the Russians off Ukrainian soil.”

In response to a question from CNN’s Scott McClain if he sends Bradley Fighting Vehicles It would open the door for the US to send M-1 Abrams tanks, Reid said there is no connection.

He said he was always concerned about the US stockpile of weapons and equipment and that goes into the Pentagon’s decisions about what to send, in response to a question from CNN.

King said they had an “extraordinary day” in Kyiv, as he noted the “courage, commitment…and resolve” of the Ukrainian people.

He said they were visiting because “this is a fight for us and for the whole world for the values ​​of freedom and democracy – which is why this commitment is necessary.”

History says that dictators tend to push open doors and if they find open doors, they will continue. If anyone asks why this struggle is necessary, all they need to do is look back at 1938 and the Sudetenland in 1936 and the Rhineland when World War II could have been prevented because of the kind of resistance that is happening here today,” King added.

Asked what the United States would send to Ukraine to end the war this year, King said America would continue to support Ukraine and after meeting with officials in Kyiv, “they walked away with a list.”

Reid said he was “inspired” to “expedite the help Ukraine needs to end this fight.”

He said the United States has made a significant commitment and he expects another declaration soon. Training King said Patriot missile defense system Sent to Ukraine “starting soon” but training duration rated.