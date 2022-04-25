April 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Jared Padalecki: Supernatural star involved in car accident

Jared Padalecki: Supernatural star involved in car accident

Roxanne Bacchus April 25, 2022 2 min read

meIn the last few hours it has been reported Jared Tristan Padalecki, The famous actor of the TV series Supernatural, I had a traffic accident, Something also happened to the vehicle he was traveling in.

Although there is no official statement in this regard, There is a version circulating in social networks where it was explained that Padalecki was not driving the car.

The secrecy surrounding the actor

The 39-year-old Texas actor has won the love of thousands of fans who have accompanied him during his more than two decades of career in both film and television.

Jared is married to actress Genevieve Cortez, He met him in 2008 while filming the fourth season of Supernatural, the project that propelled him to stardom.

The couple has three children which he constantly boasts of to his followers, But it is also unknown if they were traveling with him at the time of the accident.

The car was in very bad condition

Jensen Ackles, Padalecki’s partner on Supernatural, is the one who wrote the first comments about the incident, but did not provide further details.

According to Jared’s fan page, his friend Ackles was shocked to see the condition of the car and commented that he couldn’t believe how far Padalecki had gotten.

One tweet read: “Jensen saw the car and said he’s lucky to be alive.”

Another version indicates that the actor is recovering at home, because his injuries do not go beyond a few scratches.

In 2007, Padalecki has been diagnosed with major depressive disorder And in 2015, the same actor launched a campaign called Always Keep Fighting to raise money that could contribute to the To Write Love on Her Arms Foundation, which seeks to help people suffering from depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

See also  Chris Rock arrives for a major comedy show in Boston

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Matthew Broderick on getting COVID-19 after being ‘too cautious’ – The Hollywood Reporter

April 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Amber Heard was caught in a lie after her makeup brand revealed her at the Johnny Depp trial

April 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Ken Kyung Leaves After Rudy Giuliani On The Masked Singer

April 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Jared Padalecki: Supernatural star involved in car accident

April 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

SpaceX astronauts’ entire special mission is on its way home after a week of delay

April 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Nuggets vs Warriors, Quick Score: Nikola Jokic gets help from the supporting cast as Denver Force, Game 5

April 25, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Here are the three new cars coming to Gran Turismo 7 on April 25

April 25, 2022 Len Houle