Jared Padalecki: Supernatural star involved in car accident

meIn the last few hours it has been reported Jared Tristan Padalecki, The famous actor of the TV series Supernatural, I had a traffic accident, Something also happened to the vehicle he was traveling in.

Although there is no official statement in this regard, There is a version circulating in social networks where it was explained that Padalecki was not driving the car.

The secrecy surrounding the actor

The 39-year-old Texas actor has won the love of thousands of fans who have accompanied him during his more than two decades of career in both film and television.

Jared is married to actress Genevieve Cortez, He met him in 2008 while filming the fourth season of Supernatural, the project that propelled him to stardom.

The couple has three children which he constantly boasts of to his followers, But it is also unknown if they were traveling with him at the time of the accident.

The car was in very bad condition

Jensen Ackles, Padalecki’s partner on Supernatural, is the one who wrote the first comments about the incident, but did not provide further details.

According to Jared’s fan page, his friend Ackles was shocked to see the condition of the car and commented that he couldn’t believe how far Padalecki had gotten.

One tweet read: “Jensen saw the car and said he’s lucky to be alive.”

Another version indicates that the actor is recovering at home, because his injuries do not go beyond a few scratches.

In 2007, Padalecki has been diagnosed with major depressive disorder And in 2015, the same actor launched a campaign called Always Keep Fighting to raise money that could contribute to the To Write Love on Her Arms Foundation, which seeks to help people suffering from depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.