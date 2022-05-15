Jason Momoa Apologizes For Pictures Of The Sistine Chapel During Fast X Break – The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Momoa He is considering the situation after receiving criticism on social media regarding his recent trip to the Sistine Chapel.

Momoa, who was in Italy to film his role in Universal Pictures’ coming X fast Versus Vin Diesel, he posted pictures and screenshots earlier this week on Instagram About his visit to the famous Basilica in Vatican City. After some social media users commented that visitors are usually forbidden to photograph the venue, which is a place sacred to those professing the Catholic faith and housing prized Michelangelo artwork, Momoa shared video Sabbath of the same offers an apology.

In the clip, file Aquaman “If I ever felt like I didn’t respect your culture, that wasn’t my intention,” the star said. He explained that he decided to take advantage of two days off from filming the movie, so he made a financial donation and made a visit to himself with friends and crew members from new installment subordinate The Fast and the Furious Franchise business. He said the other guests at the church asked for pictures with him, and he complied.

“I found people who wanted to take pictures with me, which is very strange, on a trip to the Vatican with all that splendor, and they want to take pictures with me, which I didn’t get, but regardless, I did,” Momoa continued. “I was very respectful, and asked for permission. – What I thought would be fine. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture, so if I did, I apologize. That was not my intention.”

He added, “You definitely paid for that special moment and made a nice donation to the church. I love you – sorry if I offended you. My apologies.”

Momoa’s team did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

At another point during the video, the actor said he’s about to leave Rome after filming there and in other parts of Italy for X fast. He called it “the time of my life” and added, “I’m very happy to be working with Universal, and it’s clear that Finn and the entire crew are picking me up.”