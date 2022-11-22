November 22, 2022

Jay Leno has been released from the hospital after suffering burns

CNN

Jay Leno was released from the hospital after sustaining burns in a gasoline fire about nine days earlier.

The former “Tonight Show” presenter, 72, walked out of the Grossman-Bern Center in Los Angeles on Monday, the center announced in a statement, along with sharing a photo of the comedian with some members of his care team.

“Comedian Jay Leno was released from the Grossman-Bern Center today,” the hospital said in a press release. “Jay will receive follow-up care at Grossman’s Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest, and hands during a fire in his garage.”

Lino, an avid car collectorHe was working under a car when it burned down. His physician, Dr. Peter Grossman, previously announced that he had undergone two surgeries to treat his injuries.

“I’m pleased with Jay’s progress, and I’m optimistic he’ll make a full recovery,” Grossman said Monday.

In their statement, the hospital added, “Jay would like to let everyone know how grateful he is for the care he has received and is extremely grateful for all the well wishes.” “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a great holiday.”

