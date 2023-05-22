May 22, 2023

Jay Z and Beyoncé paid cash for their $200 million Malibu Mansion

Roxanne Bacchus May 22, 2023

Exclusive

Jay Z and Beyoncé

A $200 Million Malibu Pillow Bought for Cash, Baby!!!

5/22/2023 1:00 AM PST

$200 million is an amazing amount for almost everyone in the world, but if you are Jay Z And Beyonceyou can drop all of that at once…and still be one of the wealthiest couples on the planet.

Sources with firsthand knowledge tell TMZ…the two paid $200 million In cash for the 30,000-square-foot Malibu mansion purchased from… William Bellone of the world’s largest art collectors.

The number is mind-boggling…but if you look at the couple’s financial portfolio, they definitely have the assets to make it work.

According to Forbes, Jay is worth $2.5 billion…thanks to his lucrative liquor business, Ace of Spades and D’Usse, his music catalog, and his fine art collection—with pieces from Basquiat.

In 2022, Forbes estimated that Beyoncé’s net worth was just shy of $500 million…and her tours, music catalog, and feature film appearances accounted for the majority of her fortune.

Of course, she’s also kicked off her “Renaissance” tour, which is expected to gross over $1 billion… so their net worth will only go up from here.

TMZ broke the story, Malibu purchase It was the most expensive ever recorded in California.



