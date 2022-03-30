Jazz musician Trent Forest is hospitalized after being injured by Rudy Gobert

March 30, 2022

Joy Love March 30, 2022

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forest They left their game against Los Angeles Clippers Early Tuesday night after teammate Rudy Gobert He accidentally slapped him in the face.

Forrest was quickly eliminated from the game, and taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a concussion.

Forrest was under the edge in the first minutes of the second quarter at the Crypto.com Arena and behind Gobert, who was fighting for a position with the big Clippers. Isaiah Hartenstein.

Joubert stumbled again after being pushed off Hartenstein, and hit his arms while trying to regain his balance. Then Joubert’s right elbow burrowed Forrest straight into his face – sending him to court.

Forrest was eventually helped and went straight back to the locker room, his hands reportedly shaking as he left.

He left the arena on a stretcher, According to Jared Greenberg of TNT.

Forrest scored two points, three assists and two rebounds in seven minutes on Tuesday night. The 23-year-old has averaged 3.3 points and about 13 minutes per game in 58 competitions so far this season, his second with the Jazz.

The The Jazz blew a 25-point lead in the third quarter Tuesday evening and fell 121-115 in front of the Clippers. Paul Georgewho returned for the first time in over three months with an elbow injury, lost 34 points to the Clippers to help slip by five losing games.

Donovan Mitchell He led Utah with 33 points and six assists, and Mike Conley finished with 19 points. The Jazz are now down five times in a row, going 1-5 in a six-game wild ride.

See also  Legendary cricketer Shane Warren dies at 52 in Thailand

Trent Forest of the Utah Jazz walks off the field after taking his elbow in the face Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. (Kevork Djansisian/Getty Images)

