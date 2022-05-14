May 15, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Jeff Bezos asks the Council on Disinformation to verify the authenticity of Biden's tweet

Jeff Bezos asks the Council on Disinformation to verify the authenticity of Biden’s tweet

Cheryl Riley May 14, 2022 2 min read

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos said the country’s newly formed disinformation board should take a look at the White House after a tweet from President Biden trying to link high inflation to the country’s corporate tax rate.

“The newly created disinformation board should review this tweet, or they may need to form a new non-sequential board instead,” Bezos mocked In a tweet late Friday night. “It is good to discuss raising corporate taxes. Taming inflation is crucial to the discussion. Bringing them together is just a misdirection.”

Inflation – which took off the moment President Biden entered the White House – rose to the White House 8.3% in April, close to 40 years old. Prices of basic commodities such as food and petrol rose.

“Do you want to lower inflation?” Biden asked in a Friday tweet. “Let’s make sure the wealthiest companies pay their fair share.”

The Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Management Board has been widely criticized for its stated goal of combating disinformation on social media.

Company CEO Nina Jankovic has been ridiculed as a partisan hacker, and has spoken out publicly about verified (and largely left-leaning) Twitter users. Able to “edit” tweets from others on the platform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Tesla accelerates at 70 mph and crashes into the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio

May 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Texas asked to conserve energy as temperatures reach 100 degrees in some areas

May 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Robinhood Rise After 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Takes Stake

May 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

The CW’s 2022 cancellations due to mergers and live broadcasts

May 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Sorry, NASA hasn’t discovered a secret entrance to Mars

May 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Watch the Chelsea and Liverpool match broadcast live! Record, updates, how to watch the FA Cup Final

May 14, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Ubisoft’s China-exclusive Rabbids Gets Global Switch Edition

May 14, 2022 Len Houle