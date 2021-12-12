Jeff Bezos says he was ‘heartbroken’ after the deadly Amazon warehouse collapsed

At least six people died. Much of the roof of the Amazon warehouse was torn down, while one of the walls collapsed into the building.

“The news from Edwardsville is sad.” Jeff Bezos, CEO of e-commerce company Amazon, said on Twitter on Saturday (December 11): “Broken Heart” The group’s warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville.

At least six people have been killed in a landslide in Edwardsville, Illinois, where the building is located. “We identified 45 staff who were able to leave the building, one was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment and six died.”James Whiteford told a news conference.

The fire chief of the city, which has a population of 25,000, added that the rescue operation ended in the afternoon, now leading to rescue operations. The announcement raises fears that the number of declines could worsen within three days of operations being extended.

Much of the roof of the Amazon warehouse was torn down, while one of the walls collapsed into the building. The temporary death toll from the hurricane has now risen to at least 83 in five U.S. states.