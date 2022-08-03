Jeff Bezos’ superyacht has been quietly pulled from a Dutch shipyard after the company canceled an order to dismantle a historic bridge to allow it to pass – watch the video

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP; SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos’ luxury yacht was removed from the Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid frustrating local residents, and potentially agitating.

After popular protests from locals, it didn’t actually require dismantling a historic bridge.

Jeff Bezos’ mega yacht He quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, dismantling the bridges without dismantling and crowds of spectators.

The 417 feet ship, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, was under construction by shipbuilder OceanCo at its shipyard in Alblasserdam, the Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to German news magazine. Der Spiegel.

The controversy over Bezos’ yacht began in February, when Ushchenko The City of Rotterdam has requested the Cunninghaven Bridge to be dismantled To allow the ship to pass through the city. Known colloquially as De Hef, the beloved bridge is a landmark by locals and is around 100 years old. When completed, the yacht will have three masts that will be too high to clear the bridge, which is approximately 131 feet.

The Dutch people were angry and She planned an event to throw eggs on Bezos’ yacht If necessary, the bridge must be dismantled for its passage. Within days, Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb made it clear that no decision had yet been taken to dismantle the bridge and He said Bezos or Oceano might need to pay the bill If it finally happened.

Earlier this month, Oceanco She withdrew her request for disassembly After the public outcry.

Hankow Paul, a local yacht fan from the Dutch Yachting fan club, watched and taped Tuesday’s move in a YouTube video, according to Der Spiegel. He said preparations for the move began around 1 a.m., and he left the yacht at 3 a.m.

Paul speculates that Oceanco “tried to keep the launch and transport under wraps” because the ship took a longer route than necessary but avoided passing through the city center and bypassing the Koningshaven Bridge.

“We’ve never seen transportation go so fast,” he wrote in the caption to his YouTube video, adding that Bezos’ yacht arrived at the Greenport Shipyard three hours and 24 miles later.

Der Spiegel reported that on its Tuesday morning voyage, Bezos’ yacht was towed without masts, which will be installed later.

Watch a video of Bezos’ yacht quietly moving through the shipyards here:

Read the original article on interested in trade