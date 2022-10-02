October 2, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Jeffrey Dahmer prison glasses on sale for $150,000

Jeffrey Dahmer prison glasses on sale for $150,000

Roxanne Bacchus October 2, 2022 2 min read

Jeffrey Dahmer He had an alarming look, in part because of his glasses… Now the shades he wore in prison are on sale, and will go for more than anything else at LensCrafters.

Taylor Jameswho runs Cult Collectibles out of Vancouver, Canada, told TMZ… he’s willing to part with the serial killer’s prison glasses for $150,000.

Jeffrey Dahmer sunglasses

Dahmer was convicted of 16 murders and sentenced to life in prison in 1992, but he only stayed a few years behind bars before he was beaten to death by a fellow prison mate.

Taylor says he got his hands on the curtains two years ago, along with a host of other Dahmer memorabilia, after Jeffrey’s father’s former housekeeper called him, Lionel. Taylor agreed to run and sell the group through his website for a portion of the profit.

Cult Collectibles sells tons of items from their site Jeffrey Dahmer Collection Online, including cutlery, Bible, original family photos and a set of papers – these items are for sale. There are no prison glasses on the website, but interested parties are able to contact Taylor directly.

There is a lot of renewed interest in Dahmer’s infamous killing spree in the aftermath New series on Netflix …and he tells us that Cult Collectibles recently sold another pair of Jeffrey eyeglasses in a private sale to a notable buyer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Will Smith’s Apple Thriller ‘Emancipation’ gets premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

October 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Lea Michele performs the classic Funny Girl People on The Tonight Show

October 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Denmark’s Prince Nikolai “shocked and confused” to be stripped of his royal title by Queen Margrethe

October 1, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Jeffrey Dahmer prison glasses on sale for $150,000

October 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Innovative NASA Helicopter Discovers Wreckage of UFOs on Mars

October 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

NL East Race: The power of the brave to beat Max Scherzer and the Mets, take the lead

October 2, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Developer Toree 3D brings Super Kiwi 64 to Switch eShop in December

October 2, 2022 Len Houle