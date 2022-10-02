Jeffrey Dahmer prison glasses on sale for $150,000

Jeffrey Dahmer He had an alarming look, in part because of his glasses… Now the shades he wore in prison are on sale, and will go for more than anything else at LensCrafters.

Taylor Jameswho runs Cult Collectibles out of Vancouver, Canada, told TMZ… he’s willing to part with the serial killer’s prison glasses for $150,000.

Dahmer was convicted of 16 murders and sentenced to life in prison in 1992, but he only stayed a few years behind bars before he was beaten to death by a fellow prison mate.

Taylor says he got his hands on the curtains two years ago, along with a host of other Dahmer memorabilia, after Jeffrey’s father’s former housekeeper called him, Lionel. Taylor agreed to run and sell the group through his website for a portion of the profit.

Cult Collectibles sells tons of items from their site Jeffrey Dahmer Collection Online, including cutlery, Bible, original family photos and a set of papers – these items are for sale. There are no prison glasses on the website, but interested parties are able to contact Taylor directly.