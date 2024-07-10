Jenni Rivera, Selena Quintanilla’s Stars Among 3 Vandalized on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Los Angeles (KABC) — Jenni Rivera’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized more than once less than two weeks after it was inaugurated.

The late Mexican-American singer’s star was found covered in black paint on Monday, and fans have stepped in to clean up the mess. In the video, a man is seen on his knees trying to clean up the star.

Stars including Selena Quintanilla, the queen of Tejano music, and Henny Conklin, the silent film actor and comedian, were also vandalized.

Jenni Rivera, known as “La Diva de la Banda,” was honored Thursday with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Debbie Ochoa and her family are huge fans of Jenni Rivera. They were eager to find her recently unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a visit to Southern California. But instead of finding it in shiny new condition, the Ochoas found it covered in black paint.

“We were in shock, we were hurt,” Debbie Ochoa said.

Fans, including Ochoa fans, sprang into action to try to clean up the place.

“We all got together, which was great because we had never met these people before,” Debbie Ochoa said. “But when we knew we were all fans, and we wanted to do something about it, it was great.”

Ochoa said Rivera’s daughter, Jackie, reached out to meet them and thank them.

Officials said Rivera and Selena’s stars were vandalized again with black spray paint sometime Tuesday.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce says professionals were brought in to clean up the stars. No details were available about the suspect or motive for the vandalism.