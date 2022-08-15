Jennifer Aniston sunbathes in an asymmetrical bikini during beach vacation: ‘Take us back’

Celebrities get the post-holiday blues, too.

In an Instagram post, Jennifer Aniston She shared some pictures from her last beach trip with some engravings on them a key Co-starring Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

Aniston captioned the photo, “Let’s go back.”

One photo shows Aniston’s physique on the beach as she lies in a reclining chair while rocking a mismatched black and pink bikini set.

Fans loved seeing Aniston live her best life at the beach.

One user shared “Hair, body, skin (happy for you, kinda)”.

Another wrote, “You deserve a rest, my friend.”

She also shared an over the shoulder shot of her catching some sun with Anka in the background.

Bateman’s got his own slide in the photo circle, smiling for a photo while using a tablet and rocking a sun hat.

Aniston and Anka twins posed for one photo, rocking cross-body bags and beachy hair – much to the delight of fans.

One user wrote: “Best hair on the beach.”

“It’s beachy hair for me!” Share another.

The Emmy-winning actress posted another selfie for a day at the beach on July 25, simply captioning the sunny photo with the wave, sun, and heart emojis.

Actress Octavia Spencer shared her love for the post and clean scene in Aniston’s comments.

“Awesome and so is this pristine beach!!!” I wrote.

“J Greeky……..” Rita Wilson commented and Jodie Smith shared three red balloon emojis below the photo.

