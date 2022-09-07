Jennifer Lawrence criticizes Hollywood’s gender pay gap in Vogue interview

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world – yet she still pays millions of dollars less than her male co-stars.

The Oscar-winning actress has criticized the persistent gender pay gap in Hollywood in a new interview Vogue magazineto tell the magazine that even though actors often get “overpaid,” the discrepancy still hurts.

“It doesn’t matter how much I do,” she said. “I still wouldn’t get paid like this guy, because of my vagina?”

Lawrence, 32, earned $5 million less than Leonardo DiCaprio for the star-studded Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” which was released in December 2021, Vanity Fair mentioned.

“I am very fortunate and happy with my applause,” Lawrence said. Vanity Fair Shortly before the movie was released. “But in other situations, what I’ve seen – and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen too – is that it’s very uncomfortable to ask about equal pay. And if you’re questioning something that looks unequal, you said it’s not gender disparity. But they can’t tell you exactly what it is.”

On average, women earn about $1.1 million less than their male colleagues, according to 2017 Research From three professors: Sofia Izquierdo Sanchez of the University of Huddersfield, Maria Navarro Paniagua of Lancaster University, and John S Heywood of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

For actors over the age of 50, this gap is wider: older actresses earned nearly $4 million less than male actors. else studies I noticed that women of color are paid significantly less than white women.

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has spoken out about the wage gap in Hollywood. A hack of Sony Pictures’ computer systems in 2014 revealed that Lawrence’s compensation for the 2013 movie “American Hustle” was significantly lower than her male colleagues – Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale and Jeremy Renner earned 9% of the film’s earnings. While Lawrence and Amy Adams got 7%, according to interested in trade.

In an article by Lena Dunham, now defunct Lenny’s message In the newsletter, Lawrence explained that after the Sony hack, her anger wasn’t directed at the studio or its co-stars.

“I got angry at myself,” she wrote. “I failed as a negotiator because I gave up too early… I didn’t want to keep fighting for the millions of dollars that, frankly, because of two privileges, I don’t need.”

Lawrence went on to explain that she was reluctant to negotiate her deal because she did not want to appear “difficult” or “spoiled”. “At the time, that seemed like a good idea, until I saw the payroll online and realized that every man I worked with definitely didn’t worry about being ‘difficult’ or spoiled,” she added.

