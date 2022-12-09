Jennifer Lawrence Explains Commentary On Female Action Films – The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lawrence I have clarified the remarks made in Video interview with Viola Davis as part of diverse’Series Actors About Actors, in which she said, “I remember when I used to do hunger GamesNo one has ever put a woman in the lead in an action movie, because it just wouldn’t work, we’re told. Girls and boys can identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a heroine.”

talk with Hollywood Reporter Lawrence said Thursday, “That’s definitely not what I meant at all. I know I’m not the only woman who’s ever helmed an action movie. What I meant to emphasize is how good it feels. And I meant it with Viola — to get past these old myths you hear about… About the gossip you might hear about that sort of thing. But it was my fault and it came out wrong. I had nerves talking to a living legend.”

In the diverse In an interview, Davis shared her excitement about her starring role in Sony The King’s Woman, a film she also produced featuring an ensemble of black women. “When did you see anything like that The King’s Woman? Davis recalled thinking while developing the project. “Not just with me in it, but with anyone who looks like me in it?”

Davis continued, “What studio is going to put the money behind it? How are they going to convince black women can lead the global box office?”

Answer Davis’ doubts before doing so The King’s Woman That a movie like this could pay off, Lawrence said, “I want to come back to you as the lead.” The King’s Woman. And here we are, I guess 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes? Sixty-six million locals. I mean, it just… couldn’t be more wrong. … It makes me so happy every time I see a movie that just comes out through every one of those beliefs and proves that it’s just a lie to keep certain people out of cinema, to keep certain people in the same situations they’ve always been in. It’s amazing just watching it happen and watching you at the helm.”

Lawrence said talking about the way quotes can be misunderstood or taken out of context by the media THRI was once quoted as saying that Donald Trump is responsible for hurricanes. I felt that one of them was ridiculous, that it was so stupid I didn’t need to comment. But this, I was like, “I guess I need to clarify.”