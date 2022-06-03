Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have bought a huge property in Beverly Hills

Jennifer LopezA car was seen on Thursday at a massive estate in Beverly Hills. There are also 4 moving trucks outside the estate – and there were moving trucks Thursday at Ben and Jane’s current homes in the Los Angeles area.

We know J Lo and her fiance Ben Affleck I’ve been looking for a new home for months. We can’t confirm they bought this house, but there sure was a lot of smoke!

The estate is huge…we were told it had everything you could want inside, including a proper movie theatre, more than enough bedrooms for a brood…you name it, it’s there.

James Packer – ex-fiancée Mariah Carey – He owned the house for years… We were told he bought it for about $60 million. It was previously owned by Danny DeVito And the Rhea Perlman.

This is the puzzle. The house was not listed for sale. Our highly connected real estate sources say it hasn’t been shown on the market, except perhaps for Ben and Jane.

Given real estate prices in Los Angeles, the home will almost certainly go for more than $60 million. Ben and Jane have looked at a lot of homes…some in the price range north of $85 million, so this seems to be well within the target.