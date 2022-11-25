Jennifer Lopez takes to social media to announce "This Is Me...Now".





Jennifer Lopez used the 20th anniversary of the release of her book “This Is Me… Then” to announce an update.

“This Is Me…Now” will be her next project and is said to “chronicle the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey she has taken over the past two decades.”

Poppies’ social media is gone In recent days with a lot of speculation that a big announcement was in the works.

“Featuring confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, and exhilarating celebrations of love with her signature powerful vocals, This Is Me … now highlights her difficult childhood, unsuccessful relationships and the incredible emotional journey she went through,” according to Rolling StoneQuoting a press release.

The original album, This Is Me… Then, was released on November 25, 2002.

In a video posted to her verified social media, Lopez is shown transforming From the artist she was then to who she is today.

“That was me…then,” she dedicated to then-fiancé Ben Affleck. It featured her hit single “Jenny From the Block”, as well as a special song about Affleck called “Dear Ben”.

“This Is Me…Now” includes a song titled, “Dear Ben pt. ll.”

The new album was teasing in it Lopez’s final interview for Vogue in which the collection of songs was referred to as “a kind of book cover for This Is Me…then, the album she released 20 years ago in the early days of her relationship with Affleck.”

“I’m not one of those tortured artists,” Lopez told Vogue. “Yes, I have lived with tremendous grief, like everyone else, many times in my life, and pain. But when I make my best music or my best art is when I am happy and full and feel a lot of love.”

Lopez and Affleck are now married, nearly 20 years after they separated as a married couple.