Jeremy Renner celebrates his 52nd birthday in the hospital after a snowfall accident





CNN

–



Jeremy Renner He celebrates his 52nd birthday with a thank you note to his medical care team. The actor continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in a snowplow accident.

Renner wrote on one of the photos: “Thank you to the famous medical intensive care team for starting this journey.” Share it on his Instagram story. The shot shows the actor in a hospital bed, surrounded by medical professionals.

Friday’s post is the third update Renner has shared since his hospitalization. He underwent two surgeries for acute chest and bone injuries after being crushed by a snowplow on New Year’s Day near his home in Nevada. The Marvel star was clearing snow from a private driveway when the accident occurred, a publicist previously told CNN.

Renner also shared a short video of fans dancing to 50 Cent’s song In Da Club to wish him a Merry Christmas, thanking them for the “Christmas Love”.

Several other actors have also sent birthday wishes to Renner. “Happy birthday to one of the toughest guys I know,” Chris Evans wrote on his Instagram story with a picture of Renner. Sending lots of love your way.

Washoe County Sheriff Darren Balaam said at a news conference Tuesday that Renner’s snowcat, a motorized machine used to remove snow, began rolling away while Renner was not in the driver’s seat. Balaam said he was injured trying to get back into the machine. Renner’s family members were with him when he was injured.

Authorities received a 911 call about the incident on New Year’s Day. The highway was closed due to severe winter weather. Due to the difficult weather, a helicopter is used to take Renner to the hospital.