January 8, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Jeremy Renner celebrates his 52nd birthday in the hospital after a snowfall accident

Roxanne Bacchus January 8, 2023 2 min read



CNN

Jeremy Renner He celebrates his 52nd birthday with a thank you note to his medical care team. The actor continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in a snowplow accident.

Renner wrote on one of the photos: “Thank you to the famous medical intensive care team for starting this journey.” Share it on his Instagram story. The shot shows the actor in a hospital bed, surrounded by medical professionals.

Friday’s post is the third update Renner has shared since his hospitalization. He underwent two surgeries for acute chest and bone injuries after being crushed by a snowplow on New Year’s Day near his home in Nevada. The Marvel star was clearing snow from a private driveway when the accident occurred, a publicist previously told CNN.

Renner also shared a short video of fans dancing to 50 Cent’s song In Da Club to wish him a Merry Christmas, thanking them for the “Christmas Love”.

Several other actors have also sent birthday wishes to Renner. “Happy birthday to one of the toughest guys I know,” Chris Evans wrote on his Instagram story with a picture of Renner. Sending lots of love your way.

Washoe County Sheriff Darren Balaam said at a news conference Tuesday that Renner’s snowcat, a motorized machine used to remove snow, began rolling away while Renner was not in the driver’s seat. Balaam said he was injured trying to get back into the machine. Renner’s family members were with him when he was injured.

Authorities received a 911 call about the incident on New Year’s Day. The highway was closed due to severe winter weather. Due to the difficult weather, a helicopter is used to take Renner to the hospital.

See also  Taylor Swift reveals second Midnights song on Spotify Billboard - Rolling Stone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Meghan Markle ‘not welcome’ at Balmoral as Queen lay dying: Harry

January 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Jeremy Renner posts hospital photo, thanking medical staff in recovery update

January 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Billy Bush caught making sexual comments about Kendall Jenner – Deadline

January 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Jeremy Renner celebrates his 52nd birthday in the hospital after a snowfall accident

January 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The green comet passed Earth for the first time since the Stone Age

January 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Up-and-coming MMA fighter Victoria Lee dies at the age of 18

January 8, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

How to unlock an apple device when its owner died

January 8, 2023 Len Houle