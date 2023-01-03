Jeremy Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma’ that required a second surgery for ‘extensive’ injuries





CNN

–



the actor Jeremy Renner The actor suffered “blunt chest trauma and bone injuries” after a New Year’s Day snow shoveling accident, a spokesperson for the actor said Monday night.

The spokesperson said Renner underwent surgery on Monday and “remains in the intensive care unit in a critical but stable condition.”

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful doctors and nurses who care for him, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno Mayor Hilary Chevy and the Carano and Murdock families,” a statement from his spokesperson said. “They are also hugely overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

A source close to the actor previously told CNN that, so far, the actor has requested two surgeries to address the injuries he sustained in the accident.

They said, “His injuries are serious.”

Renner was hospitalized in critical condition after being injured in Nevada, his publicist confirmed to CNN earlier Monday.

“As of now, we can confirm that Jeremy is in a critical but stable condition due to the injuries he sustained following a weather-related accident while shoveling snow earlier today,” Sam Mast told CNN in a statement. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Officers responded to a “traumatic injury” in the Mount Rose Freeway area in Reno, according to a press release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which previously said the Oscar-nominated actor He lived in the community.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details about the extent of Renner’s injuries or what may have caused the accident.

The source close to the actor added that his family is expected to issue a statement on Monday evening.

Deputies coordinated with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange medical transportation for Renner via a caretaker trip to a local hospital, the statement said.

Officials said that Renner, who stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and has appeared in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films – as Hawkeye – was the only person involved in the incident.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Incident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances.

Renner has posted several videos and photos on his verified social media accounts showing him in snowy conditions.

A photo posted to his Instagram account a year ago shows a group of trees in an area with heavy snowfall.

“How would you feel if your car road looked like this??,” Read his comment. “I am so happy, Mother Nature dictates my day!”

In one video posted a couple of weeks ago and featured in Vacation Instagram Video Highlights, Renner appears to be driving a snow shovel with the caption, “Paving new paths, Vacation Adventures.”

Another clip from a week ago shows a snow shovel with the caption “Almost done kids sledding down hills.”