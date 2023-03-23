Jerome Powell flipped the text

Markets were expecting the Fed to increase by a quarter point. Powell’s warnings about the economy surprised them.

The past few FOMC meetings have followed a pattern. The central bank will take a hard line and raise interest rates aggressively, which will spook the markets. Hence Powell’s comments at the press conference will calm investors, who will focus on his cautious remarks (perhaps unintentional and his displeasure, I imagine).

This time, Powell flipped the script.

The markets expected a 25 basis point rally, and that’s what they got. Being right contributes to a sense of certainty, so the three major indices really rose after the Fed’s announcement. In fact, Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, noted, “Markets are responding well to an expected 25 basis point rate hike.”

Then Powell began to speak. Initially, his reassurances that “the banking system is healthy and resilient” continued to calm markets. Then Powell started talking about “tougher credit terms for households and businesses” that could “easily have a significant impact on the overall economy.” Even worse, these terms were not reflected in stock indices because they “do not necessarily capture the lending terms.” CNBC’s Patty Domme writes that this suggests the economy may be in a worse place than many thought.

As if trying to prove Powell wrong, the markets started to slide about an hour after Powell’s speech and couldn’t stop their slide. By the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.63%, the S&P 500 fell 1.65% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6%.

They certainly didn’t help Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s clarification that, contrary to how markets took her comments on Tuesday, the FDIC was not considering “universal insurance” of bank deposits – as she warned in this newsletter yesterday.

The good news is that the Fed predicted that it would raise interest rates again – perhaps another 25 basis points – before pausing. However, a cut is not on the table, if Powell is to be believed. Amidst the ongoing banking turmoil, along with the Fed’s warning about the broader economy, investors might be better off not fighting the Fed.

