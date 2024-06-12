Jerry West, NBA legend, dies at the age of 86

nba legend jerry west, The Los Angeles Clippers, whose prolific playing career took him to the league pennant and whose basketball expertise led to him winning numerous championships, has died.
He was 86 years old.
“Jerry West, the embodiment of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86,” the Clippers statement said. “His wife, Karen, was by his side.”
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called West a “basketball genius” and a “defining” figure in the league.
“I have valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he has shared with me over many years about basketball and life,” Silver said in a statement. Many of his friends are in the NBA community.
Naismith Memorial Member of the Basketball Hall of Fame He was an All-American in West Virginia university Before playing 14 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Despite the fact that West’s career came in an era when the playoff schedule was much shorter, his name is still spread throughout the NBA. Postseason record books: 4,457 points (9th most), 1,622 baskets made (9th) and 1,213 free throws (7th) to name a few.
in Regular season playThe West made 7,160 free throws, the ninth-most.
West led the Lakers to nine appearances in the NBA Finals, winning the title once in 1972.
He spent nearly two decades in the Lakers’ front office, He holds the position of General Manager And helping to assemble the famous “Showtime” teams that won many NBA titles.
“Jerry’s four decades with the Lakers also included a successful tenure as head coach and a remarkable front office career that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in the history of the sport,” Silver said. “He helped build eight championship teams during his time in the NBA – a legacy of accomplishment that reflects his excellence on the court.”
West’s influence on professional basketball can be seen every time an official league statement appears on NBA letterhead or someone slips on a piece of NBA merchandise.
The red, white and blue logo, designed by branding expert Alan Siegel in 1969, remains one of the most enduring images in North American sports.
Siegel’s friend and famous sports journalist Dick Schaap handed him a folder of NBA photos and a photo of West jumped out – dribbling with his left hand and driving to the hoop.
“I’ve always been a fan of his, but I liked the picture because it was a nice vertical and had this movement.” Siegel told NBA.com In 2021. “I was a fan of his and he was one of those guys who had an important history in the NBA.”
At the time, Siegel did not reveal that West was the inspiration for that famous silhouette but it was obvious to many fans.
“When designing the logo, I never mentioned that it was based on a picture of him,” he said. “It was only discovered years later.”
In recent years, West has become a mental health advocate, speaking publicly about his battles with depression Which goes back to childhood With an abusive father in a poor rural area of West Virginia.
“Gosh, like a lot of people, I’ve had some really dark moments in my life.” West said “The Rich Eisen Show” in 2022.
“I don’t know what triggers this, but going back to some of the things I saw as a child that were not conducive to loving and nurturing families. It was really hard for me.”
The West has shown great dissatisfaction to HBO series “Winning Time” Making him an out-of-control CEO prone to tantrums.
While HBO has not apologized to the West, Network said “Winning Time” should be viewed as a drama rather than a documentary.
This is a developing story. . Please check back for updates
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
Caitlin Clark has left the US Olympic team. Main List Aja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Diana Taurasi
Joey Chestnut from the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on taking on a competitor brand
Jon Rahm says foot infection is a ‘concern’ ahead of US Open