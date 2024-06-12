Jerry West, NBA legend, dies at the age of 86

nba legend jerry west, The Los Angeles Clippers, whose prolific playing career took him to the league pennant and whose basketball expertise led to him winning numerous championships, has died.

He was 86 years old.

“Jerry West, the embodiment of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86,” the Clippers statement said. “His wife, Karen, was by his side.”

Jerry West of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a foul shot in 1973. Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images file

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called West a “basketball genius” and a “defining” figure in the league.

“I have valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he has shared with me over many years about basketball and life,” Silver said in a statement. Many of his friends are in the NBA community.

Naismith Memorial Member of the Basketball Hall of Fame He was an All-American in West Virginia university Before playing 14 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite the fact that West’s career came in an era when the playoff schedule was much shorter, his name is still spread throughout the NBA. Postseason record books: 4,457 points (9th most), 1,622 baskets made (9th) and 1,213 free throws (7th) to name a few.

in Regular season playThe West made 7,160 free throws, the ninth-most.

West led the Lakers to nine appearances in the NBA Finals, winning the title once in 1972.

He spent nearly two decades in the Lakers’ front office, He holds the position of General Manager And helping to assemble the famous “Showtime” teams that won many NBA titles.

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Pat Riley on the sidelines with coach Jerry West in 1981. Manny Milan/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images file

“Jerry’s four decades with the Lakers also included a successful tenure as head coach and a remarkable front office career that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in the history of the sport,” Silver said. “He helped build eight championship teams during his time in the NBA – a legacy of accomplishment that reflects his excellence on the court.”

West’s influence on professional basketball can be seen every time an official league statement appears on NBA letterhead or someone slips on a piece of NBA merchandise.

Jerry West sits on the bench next to NBA logos at a 2015 Clippers game in Los Angeles. Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The red, white and blue logo, designed by branding expert Alan Siegel in 1969, remains one of the most enduring images in North American sports.

Siegel’s friend and famous sports journalist Dick Schaap handed him a folder of NBA photos and a photo of West jumped out – dribbling with his left hand and driving to the hoop.

“I’ve always been a fan of his, but I liked the picture because it was a nice vertical and had this movement.” Siegel told NBA.com In 2021. “I was a fan of his and he was one of those guys who had an important history in the NBA.”

At the time, Siegel did not reveal that West was the inspiration for that famous silhouette but it was obvious to many fans.

“When designing the logo, I never mentioned that it was based on a picture of him,” he said. “It was only discovered years later.”

In recent years, West has become a mental health advocate, speaking publicly about his battles with depression Which goes back to childhood With an abusive father in a poor rural area of ​​West Virginia.

“Gosh, like a lot of people, I’ve had some really dark moments in my life.” West said “The Rich Eisen Show” in 2022.

“I don’t know what triggers this, but going back to some of the things I saw as a child that were not conducive to loving and nurturing families. It was really hard for me.”