Jesse James Decker She fires back at the internet trolls…she calls them so lame that their bodies put her ripped kids to shame—and her former NFL co-star, Eric Deckeryou sign her letter.

Jessie first received the hate on her social media page on Saturday – after she posted a photo of her three children looking ripped apart on a beach in Mexico.

While he loves celebrities Julian EdelmanAnd the Golden Tate And the Kelly Rowland I loved it — other hecklers hurled insults at Jessie’s way, accusing her and Eric of overtraining their kids… and even digitally editing their bellies.

On Monday, Jessie took aim at the haters and called the allegations baseless.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

“Being accused of pumping my kids for photos (I couldn’t help but laugh) or…the polar opposite of ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how weird our world is in terms of the body and what’s normal and what’s not,” he said.

“We preach about body positivity and acceptance, but is it weird for my kids to have a load of genes and built muscle from athletics?”

The 34-year-old country singer went on to explain that her kids, who are 8 and younger, are simply energetic — saying one is into gymnastics, one loves soccer, and one is a great dancer.

“I am proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams,” she said. “So we’ll see you all at the 2032 Olympics, wearing a Bubbys T-shirt in the stands and dancing at the Forrests Rock party?” See also New details about the effects of Thunder Rosa breaking Jimmy Hayter's nose