November 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Jesse James Decker Defends Ripped Abs Kids Eric Decker Cousins

November 29, 2022

Jesse James Decker She fires back at the internet trolls…she calls them so lame that their bodies put her ripped kids to shame—and her former NFL co-star, Eric Deckeryou sign her letter.

Jessie first received the hate on her social media page on Saturday – after she posted a photo of her three children looking ripped apart on a beach in Mexico.

While he loves celebrities Julian EdelmanAnd the Golden Tate And the Kelly Rowland I loved it — other hecklers hurled insults at Jessie’s way, accusing her and Eric of overtraining their kids… and even digitally editing their bellies.

On Monday, Jessie took aim at the haters and called the allegations baseless.

“Being accused of pumping my kids for photos (I couldn’t help but laugh) or…the polar opposite of ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how weird our world is in terms of the body and what’s normal and what’s not,” he said.

“We preach about body positivity and acceptance, but is it weird for my kids to have a load of genes and built muscle from athletics?”

The 34-year-old country singer went on to explain that her kids, who are 8 and younger, are simply energetic — saying one is into gymnastics, one loves soccer, and one is a great dancer.

Eric and Jesse

“I am proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams,” she said. “So we’ll see you all at the 2032 Olympics, wearing a Bubbys T-shirt in the stands and dancing at the Forrests Rock party?”

Eric, who played in the NFL for 8 seasons and is known for his solid body, paid tribute to his wife for the note… and wrote, “U get [it] Mama bear.”

