Jesse Lee Soffer is out of Chicago PD, Season 10 will be the last

Jesse Lee Soffer He delivers his badge toChicago PDThe upcoming tenth season will be Soffer’s final season, diverse It can be announced exclusively. The actor has portrayed Det. Jay Halstead has since debuted the NBC series in 2014, which has appeared in all 187 episodes. He will be leaving sometime in the fall.

“I would like to thank the wonderful fans for their unwavering support over the past 10 years and I want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf EntertainmentPeter Jankowski, Matt Olmsted, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Ed, Gwen Seguin, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow cast and our amazing crew,” he said in a statement to diverse on Monday. “Creating this dramatic watch week after week has been hard work by everyone who touched the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Halstead has been at the heart of the show from the start; For the past two seasons, he became the right-hand man of Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Peggy) and married Dett. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiradacus).

“Chicago PD,” one of the nine shows that Wolf is currently on air, has seen many changes in front and behind the camera over recent years. Last October, writer and executive producer Segan took over as the show’s director, leaving Eid to focus on his role as a presenter on both “Law & Order” and “The FBI.”

Additionally, Benjamin Levi Aguilar, who starred in the ninth season finale, was promoted to a series regular over the summer. He will reprise the role of Dante Torres, an intelligence apprentice from a patrol. Also co-starring are Marina Squiresati, Patrick Flüger, Laroys Hawkins and Amy Morton.

Soffer, who has been acting since the age of six, made his debut as Jay Halstead in the second season premiere of “Chicago Fire,” which led to Spinoff’s first series. Prior to joining the “One Chicago” world, he had a major role in “As the World Turns”, appearing in 502 episodes and earning three Daytime Emmy nominations.

It was represented by UTA, Ethos Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.

“Chicago PD” is produced by Universal Television, in association with Wolf Entertainment. Wolf, Sigan, Eid, Haas, Jankowski, Brandt, Gavin Harris, Chad Saxton, and Arthur W. Forney serve as executive producers.

Season 10 premieres on NBC Wednesday, September 21 at 10 p.m. ET.