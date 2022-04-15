Jessica Simpson says daughter Maxwell is ‘best friends’ with Kim Kardashian’s daughter North

Jessica Simpson said her daughter Maxwell is “best friends” with Kim Kardashian’s daughter North.

The 41-year-old talking to us weekly Thursday, she said one of her nine-year-old daughter’s best friends is North.

The Dukes Of Hazzard actress said of North, eight: “She’s amazing. “She’s an amazing kid and she’s going to be a part of the change in this world.”

Abilene is of Texas, who is also the mother of son Ace, eight, and daughter Birdie, three, with husband Eric Johnson, 42, who she said ‘recently’ worked as a coach for a basketball team that was both North and Maxwell.

Simpson said it was “fun” to live in the same neighborhood as Kardashian, 41, and her children North and Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with ex-Kanye West, 44.

She said that local proximity “makes it easy” for North and Maxwell to be good friends, and that the Kardashian family “remained the same” amid their massive reality TV fame.

I love, ‘I don’t know how you can do this all the time,’ Simpson said, noting that she ‘could only last three seasons’ on her former MTV Newlyweds reality show: Nick and Jessica with ex-husband Nick Lachey, 48 .

Kim was snapped at the Kardashian premiere last week in Los Angeles

Simpson said the Kardashian family is “very open and they’ve always been the same,” adding, “It’s really hard to do, and they’re strong.”

The Love Guru actress told the outlet that she believes the reality show format has gradually become “easier” for the stars over the years since her stint at Newlyweds between 2003 and 2005.

It was one of the first, and so it was [cameras] ‘I’ve been following me all day from the moment I woke up to the moment I go to sleep unless I drive them out,’ Simpson said, ‘but I always felt bad.’ I don’t think reality shows are set up like that nowadays.

“I think they have shooting days and that kind of thing.”

Simpson spoke with the outlet to support her new deal with allergy relief product Flonase, which she said helps her kids enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle.

“We used the product…living in Los Angeles with wildfires, climate change, all of those things,” Simpson said. ‘He’s mad.’ Many people think they are sick, but they are actually allergic. So I wanted to be able to spread awareness of this and that it’s OK for kids.

“The great thing about Flonase is that they made it for kids and that way they can play outside and be happy. And they’re not just in video games all day. They’re like these riders.”