May 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

JetBlue launches hostile takeover bid of Spirit Airlines

JetBlue launches hostile takeover bid of Spirit Airlines

Cheryl Riley May 16, 2022 2 min read

A JetBlue passenger plane in front of a Spirit Airlines plane in taxiway at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on Monday, April 25, 2022 (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Joe Cavaretta | sun guard | Getty Images

JetBlue Airways Monday began a hostile takeover of all the cash Spirit Airlinesdays after the discount company rejected the offer from the larger competitor.

JetBlue, which earlier offered $33 a share, is fighting a Spirit acquisition battle with it Frontier Holdings Group He argued that the deal would help it better compete with the “Big Four” US airlines that control nearly 80% of the passenger market.

In a letter to Spirit shareholders on Monday, JetBlue offered $30 per share and said it was prepared to “negotiate in good faith a consensual transaction at a price of $33, subject to due diligence.”

Spirit rejected the earlier offer, saying the prospect of it winning regulatory approval was slim.

JetBlue said Monday that it filed a “Vote No” proxy statement urging Spirit shareholders to vote against the planned merger with Frontier, which offered $21.66 in cash and stock per share of the discount company.

Spirit shares are up more than 19% to $20.28 in pre-market trading.

Front and Spirit did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Spirit is scheduled to hold a shareholder meeting on June 10 to vote on its proposed merger with Frontier.

See also  Stock futures stabilized after the Standard & Poor's 500 posted its third consecutive week of gains

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Exclusive: India’s Reliance Acquires Dozens of Brands in $6.5 Billion FMCG Market

May 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Saudi Aramco, the oil giant, announces an 82% quarterly profit increase | Aramco

May 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Oil giant Aramco announces record quarter as oil prices soar

May 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

2022 Billboard Music Awards Winners

May 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Organisms possibly 830 million years old have been found trapped in an ancient rock

May 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Series Preview: Battle-tested warriors face an attack on the Mavericks

May 16, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Elden Ring loses nearly 90% of its concurrent players on Steam

May 16, 2022 Len Houle