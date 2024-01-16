JetBlue-Spirit merger blocks Biden's Justice Department win

“JetBlue plans to convert Spirit aircraft to JetBlue design and charge its customers higher average JetBlue fares,” U.S. District Judge William Young wrote in his decision. “Getting rid of Spirit would hurt cost-conscious travelers who rely on Spirit’s low fares.”

The decision, issued on Tuesday, represents a victory for the Justice Department, which has aggressively sought to block deals it considers anticompetitive.

The Justice Department alleged in its March lawsuit that JetBlue's takeover of the budget airline would force “tens of millions” of passengers to pay higher fares by eliminating Spirit and “about half of all ultra-low-cost airline seats.” in the United States”. industry.”

Spirit shares tumbled after the decision was announced and fell by 60%, while JetBlue shares fluctuated between gains and losses.

None of the airlines immediately commented on the decision.