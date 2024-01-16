January 17, 2024

JetBlue-Spirit merger blocks Biden's Justice Department win

Cheryl Riley January 16, 2024 2 min read

Terminal A at LaGuardia International Airport for JetBlue and Spirit Airlines in New York.

Leslie Josephs | CNBC

A federal judge blocked JetBlue Airways' purchase of budget rival Spirit Airlines after the Justice Department sued to stop the merger, claiming it would raise prices for some of the most price-sensitive consumers.

JetBlue's proposed $3.8 billion purchase of discounter Spirit would have created the nation's fifth-largest airline, a deal the airlines said would help it grow better and compete against larger rivals like Delta and United.

