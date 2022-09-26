Jim Cornett Praises WWE Up and Comer For ‘Look Like A Star’

Jim Cornett gave his thoughts on various topics, including Madcap Moss, while working Jim Cornett Experience.

Cornette praised Moss’ looks, in-ring prowess, and overall athleticism as he finds his way in WWE.

But next was the NXT North American Title, which Solo Sikoa just won on his last NXT show, because he’s now on the main roster. He defended old Mosh Pete Jones. From now on except they still call him Madcap Moss, but he He looks like a f*cking star now, because they took that goofy outfit out of him.

And he’s grabbed, looks good, and his sportsmanship, you can tell he’s [got potential]Why did they put him next to Baron Corbin and this ridiculous stunt, you know, it’s been such a long time since they started it, that’s how late they put this guy in his wrestling career. Because no one would ever care about it, take it seriously, and pay attention to it as a result, whatever. So, these two can go because Solo is good and they look great. And they’re still the same six guys on this show.

I remember Mid South Wrestling had more variety on the show. We had 18 guys in the area, they have 200 people on contract, and we see the same six. Hopefully they will change Madcap in the near future. They could go, they looked great, Sami stepped in enough until at last Moss chased him away and then he turned and ran the super kick 123. So, apparently, they didn’t want to push Moss, but at least they made him or let him get off his bras.”