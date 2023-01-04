Jim Harbaugh believes ‘I’m going to coach Michigan’ next season amid news of talks with NFL Panthers

USATSI



Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh, while noncommittal, believes a return to the Wolverines in 2023 is in the cards amid interest from several NFL franchises. Harbaugh previously spoke with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the Panthers’ vacant head coach position, according to ESPNAlthough the conversation was not described as an official interview.

“Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,” Harbaugh told The Guardian. Queen City News.

NFL Network previously reported that the Panthers, as well as the Denver Broncos, were interested in talking to Harbaugh about their opener after he led the Wolverines to Big Ten titles in each of the past two seasons.

Harbaugh told reporters after flirting with the Minnesota Vikings in February 2022 that it was the last time he would pursue a job in the NFL and called the attempt a “one-time thing.” Detroit Free Press. However, Harbaugh soon found himself back in the NFL practice carousel after a second Big Ten championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh has actually been at the center of NFL coaching rumors for years after a very successful stint with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The 49ers reached the Super Bowl during the 2012 season as Harbaugh posted a 44-19-1 record in the pros. Three of his four seasons finished with 11 or more wins, and he won the NFL Coach of the Year Award in 2011.

The Panthers looked to the college ranks of their latest hire, Matt Rule, who was fired after less than three years into his tenure. However, Harbaugh has found success at the NFL level, which makes this hire a lot less risky for Tepper. Interim head coach Steve Wilkes also received interest in the job after taking Carolina State from 1-5 to 6-10. Since then, Rhule has taken over as the head coach at Nebraska.

Harbaugh has turned Michigan into a national power over the past two seasons. The Wolverines won back-to-back conference championships for the first time since 1992 and earned back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff. Michigan lost TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinals over the weekend as a top 8 scorer, marking the biggest upset in College Football Playoff history.