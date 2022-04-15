Jim Kramer says investors should have these 5 industrial stocks on their wish lists

Jim Kramer of CNBC on Thursday offered a list of five industrial stock investors that they should consider adding to their portfolios.

“After years in which the market has been chasing growth at any cost, we are now in a pivotal post-momentum environment where Wall Street wants strong companies with easily justified valuations.”mad money‘ said the host.

Cramer identified five industrial stocks that fit this requirement.

Here is the list:

To come up with this list, Kramer started with nine industry names. He said he was left out bakkar And latency Because the shipping industry, including trucking rates, is slowing. also excluded Stanley Black and Decker And Fortune Brands Home & Security To avoid housing stocks while mortgage rates are rising.

The original nine industrial companies came from Cramer’s curated list of S&P 500 companies that were included due to reasonable valuations and significant earnings growth. This is the same list that Kramer used to choose the best travel and leisure, Financial And semiconductor stock earlier this week.

“I spent a whole week highlighting these stocks, and now you have 20 to choose from. I want you to keep it on your shopping list,” he said.

Here’s all the growth at a reasonable price, or GARP, as Cramer shares highlighted this week: