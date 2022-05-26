Jim Ryan says PlayStation has 2 unannounced live service games this fiscal year

Play Station Two games are scheduled to launch live service during the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2023.

This is according to Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryanwho said during a press conference Thursday that the company currently has what it considers to be a single live service game at MLB The Show 22.

MLB The Show’s Diamond Dynasty mode allows players to purchase random packs of cards to try to build a dream team, either by earning or buying in-game currency.

A slide shared during the briefing showed that the company plans to expand the number of services games by two during the current fiscal year, FY22.

When asked by an analyst if the two additional titles have been made public or included a Saucepan release from bungeestudio You will get it“Destiny is not included in the three games scheduled for fiscal year 22,” Ryan said. “The other two have not been announced.”

During the briefing, Ryan said that Sony considers the live service titles “games without end.” Sony plans to release 12 such titles by fiscal year 2025, a slide shown during the briefing referred to, with three arriving in fiscal year 23, four in fiscal year 24, and two more in fiscal year 25.

During the same briefing, Ryan suggested that at least some live service games are in development Planned for PC.

PlayStation is known for its popular single-player games such as Spider Manand The Last of Us and Ghost of Tsushima. But last May, Sony said it plans to “develop more service-based experiences.” In the list of the first party.

It may be one of the live service games planned and planned for release within the next 10 months obedient dogThe Last of Us multiplayer game is in development.

Naughty Dog has been recruiting for some time now “The first indie multiplayer game”which could be the result of Delayed Connect Mode in The Last of Us Part 2 After it was expanded to its own address.

Forbidden horizon west Developer guerrilla Also runs an online gameJob ads confirmed.

Another title that is understood to be under development is The reboot of the Twisted Metal combat vehicle serieswhich could coincide with a planned TV series.

VGC first reported earlier this year that UK-based Firesprite – which was acquired by Sony last year – Acquired the unannounced project Twisted Metal, after development of an earlier version by Destruction All Stars studio Lucid was discontinued.

Sony also has I signed up for an original multiplayer project From Firewalk, a new studio founded by Bungie and veterans, it will Published the first title of Deviation Gamesa studio headed by former Call of Duty veterans Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell.